Swan’s Island: Sunday ferry times change for summer schedule

Effective Monday, May 2, our ferry schedule changes to a new summer one. In the following rundown, please note the considerable change in the summer Sunday schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday – 6:45SI/7:30BH; 8:15SI/9:00BH; 9:45SI/11:00BH; 1:30SI/2:15BH; 3:00SI/3:45BH; 4:30SI/5:15BH. Wednesday (2nd, 4th) and Thursday – 6:45SI/7:30BH; 8:15SI/11:00BH; 1:30SI/2:15BH; 3:00SI/3:45BH; 4:30SI/5:15BH. Wednesday (1st, 3rd) – 6:45SI/7:30BH; 8:15SI/11:00BH; 1:15SI/4:00BH; 4:45SI/5:30BH. Sunday – 7:30SI/8:15BH; 9:00SI/11:15BH; 1:30SI/2:15BH; 3:00SI/3:45BH; 4:30SI/5:15BH.

We join Barbara Manz Howland and Fran Chetwynd in thanking Tom McAloon and Rob Pelkey for their work on the lighthouse trails. Tom cleaned up most of the winter’s damage on the trails and Ron took out the huge, downed tree that hoisted a 6-foot-high dirt ball. This work was all voluntary and the trails are now ready for hiking.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Carolyn Sue Blake who passed away of complications from COVID-19 on Thursday, April 14. Sue was pure sweetness and she contributed greatly to our island community, especially with the restoration and running of the lighthouse. Our thoughts, prayers and virtual hugs go in particular to John Blake, her husband, during this sorrowful time. A celebration of her life will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 834 Durham Road, Wake Forest, N.C., on Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the COVID-19 response group of WHO at https://covid19response.who.foundation.

Johnpaul Follis sends us word from Cindy Robbins that she will be on the island Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the town office hallway to bring the Maine Pine Tree Power Company petition for those who are interested. This is a statewide petition to create Pine Tree Power Company, a nonprofit, customer-owned utility. This volunteer petition circulator gives registered voters an opportunity to sign. If you have questions or want more information, please contact Ms. Robbins at (207) 244-7033 (phone); (207) 266-4936 (phone or text); [email protected] (email). You may also visit the petitioner’s website at www.ourpowermaine.org or just stop by on Thursday, April 28, to find out more.

Happy birthday to Donald Carlson, Abigail J. Dy, Johnny Rozenski, Axel Raymond Staples, Cooper Wilson Staples, Calvin LeMoine, Tracy Michaud and Sarah Jae MacDonald. Anniversary blessings to Steve and Judy Green.

