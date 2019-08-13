Swan’s Island: Student artists support lighthouse

Fran Chetwynd shares exciting news with us: “Progress on the tower — the end is in sight! The ventilation ball from the top of the tower has been cleaned, repaired, and repainted. Tito Masonry replaced it on the tower and painted the roof of the lantern room. The masonry work is virtually complete, and after some final checks, the painting will begin.

“The scaffolding has come down, and now there will be some masonry work around the bottom of the tower (this area was inaccessible while the scaffolding was in place), followed by painting in that area. While this is going on, the new railing on the catwalk will be installed. Its taken time, but it’s all done right, and we are within weeks of completion. My next update should have a definite completion date.”

Fran also informs us, “Student art note cards are for sale at the lighthouse. Prizewinning art by students from Swan’s Island School has been converted into charming notecards which are for sale at the Keeper’s House. The notecards, with the theme of ‘Our Lighthouse,’ are available in packets which include eight cards with eight different designs. A packet can be yours for a $10 contribution. A big thank you to our student artists!”

Karen Preston Griffin sends us notice: “The Town of Swan’s Island offers Boat and Float Storage at the ‘Bone Yard’ in Minturn. Cost is $100 from Sept. 15 to June 15 and $25 for June 16 to Sept. 14. Owners of vessels desiring storage need to contact the town office at 526-2079. Registration is required prior to placing vessel in storage.”

Deb Schwabe reminds us, “We’re in the final two-week stretch before Donna Wiegle launches her coast-to-coast, cross-country motorcycle trip to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, Teal on Wheels. I’ve been making teal Turk’s head bracelets as a fundraising bonus for Donna, with a suggested donation of $10. To date, $530 has been raised. Please, let’s have a strong finish for Donna. Let me know if you’d like a bracelet and I’ll arrange to get it to you. I will also be at the Methodist Church craft sale on Thursday, Aug. 15.”

Lily Ellison relays updates on the Broadband Committee: “The Broadband Committee would like to let everyone know that we are working on the next tasks for our overall broadband plan. We are in the process of visiting every one of the nearly 1,100 utility poles on the island to record the pole numbers. We are undertaking this task ourselves in order to save the money it would cost to use a contractor to collect this data. You may see us walking down your driveway with a telephone to gather this information. We are hoping to have the data collection completed in the next couple of weeks. Those collecting the data should be familiar to most of us on Swan’s Island. We would like to thank Molly and Bryce Gartrell for helping the committee by providing their expertise and the software we will be using to collect this information. Wish us luck in not having to do too much bushwhacking and avoiding the ticks.”

Happy birthday to the Swan’s Island Lighthouse as well as to Gary Turner, Albert Buswell, Zeke Freelove and Tom McAloon. Anniversary blessings to Isaac Stinson and Siobhan Ryan and to Jim and Sue Wheaton.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.