Swan’s Island: Special town meeting scheduled for Oct. 28 

Theresa Munch announces a special town meeting on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The agenda item is snow removal. Maybe someone will treat us to some Halloween candy to sweeten us up for any potentially stressful news!

Gwen Jane May informs us: “Dog licenses are now available for 2023. Dogs that are 3 months and older are required to be licensed. I will need proof of the current rabies certificate and spay/neuter status. If it’s a ‘new to the island’ dog, please bring in (or send) the certification of alteration. If you are not sure if your dog’s rabies vaccine is current and it was licensed here last year, call the office, email, message or text me and I can let you know. Licenses for altered dogs are $6 and $11 for intact dogs.”

Don’t forget that our next island visit from the veterinarian is Saturday, Nov. 5 – a perfect time to get that rabies certificate or anything else for next year’s dog license.

Jessica DeFrenn has exciting news to share: “We will start an afterschool art program for K-8 students in November. Flyers will be going home at the beginning of this week with a form to sign. I’m looking forward to creating art with the kids.” Jeanne Hoyle describes the afterschool program: “We are excited to announce that the library is going to be open on Wednesdays for students. Jessica DeFrenn will teach an afterschool art program for Swan’s Island Elementary students through the winter (November 2022 to April 2023). Call (207) 479-2401 with any questions.

Students can ride the bus to the library after school. Students can come to as many or as few sessions as they like. The art program will run for an hour to an hour and a half, approximately from 3:15-4:45 p.m. There will be small or ongoing projects for a duration of the time the program is running, with time afterward to look at or check out books in the library. Kindergarten through fourth grade will be the first and second Wednesdays of the month. Fifth through eighth grades will be the third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. This may be adjusted depending on how many students participate.

Donations of afterschool snacks for the students are welcome.

Micah May will be in the library at the same time so that students can check out materials and use the computer or any other library services. The library will be open to all patrons from 3-6 p.m. However, please either pick up children at 4:45 p.m. or come to the library so they are not alone for the remainder of the library being open. If you sign up your child for the afterschool art club and they won’t be attending that day, please send a note to school so that we know they will be going somewhere else after school.”

Happy birthday to Karl Haller, Bob Dumas, Janice Staples, Benjamin Moses Smith, Garrett LeMoine, Elias Samuel Joy, Kathleen LeMoine, Wade Shaefer and Stuart Whitman. Anniversary blessings to Thomas II and Chelsea Riedel, Lawrence and Lisa Stanley and Tom and Lotti Uber.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.