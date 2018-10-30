Swan’s Island: Special gifts for vets

Meredith Creswell informs us: “We had our final Hymn Sing of the 2018 season this past Sunday. Thanks to all who sang, played, and even marched these past six months. Thanks to our leaders Clay Savage and Spencer Joyce and to the musicians — Carlton and Pacita Joyce, Nancy Davis, Sue Dwyer, Marsh and Shep Walker, Donald Carlson, and Marion Stinson. Thanks to Kenny Ranquist for his help every week. It is good to see Island and summer residents uniting together to sing to God’s glory.” We all thank Meredith for sharing her many talents and for making these inspirational events happen.

Crystal Nelson DaGraca, along with Swan’s Island School staff and students, has a special invitation for our veterans of all ages: “Please join us on Thursday, Nov. 8, during Senior Luncheon; the students are working on special ‘thank you’ items for all of the Swan’s Island veterans and would love to present them in person to those on Swan’s Island.

“Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., so please spread the word. If any veterans are interested in being read to by K-2 students, please come between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. If you cannot make the luncheon, please be on the lookout for a special ‘thank you’ in the mail. Contact us at 526-4300 if you have any questions.”

Nev Stanley encourages us to attend a Chili and Cornbread Benefit Supper in the Swan’s Island School gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. This benefit is for “spreading the warmth of caring and support for our friend Christie (Staples) Kennedy as she kicks cancer’s patootie!” and donations are greatly appreciated.

Congratulations to Chelsea Tripler and Thomas Riedel upon their recent nuptials. Tammy Tripler expresses her feelings: “Loving my family, friends, and community. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover how I feel for all the love, effort, and support for Chelsea and Thomas. Pulling off a beautiful wedding despite the weather and illness was an incredible feat of teamwork. You all are amazing!”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Ralph Vahan Hagopian who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14. A memorial service on Swan’s Island will be held in July 2019.

Happy Birthday to Erik Greenlaw, Kevin Threadgold, Josh Applin, Jordan Gardner, and Carroll G. Staples. Marriage Blessings to Thomas and Chelsea Riedel. Anniversary Blessings to Lawrence and Lisa Stanley and Tom and Lotti Uber.

