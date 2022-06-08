Swan’s Island: Special election for state senator takes place June 14 

Gwen May reminds us that the primary/special District 7 election is coming up on Tuesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. She explains, “One does not have to be registered in either party to vote in the special election, which is to elect a replacement for state senator, but only Republicans and Democrats may vote in the primaries. The warrant is posted at the town office and at TIMS. If you have questions, please contact me.”

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall summer schedule “officially” began with the Sunday breakfast on Memorial Day weekend. This week’s event is the Swan’s Island trap limit meeting on Wednesday, June 15, at 1 p.m.

We thank Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse for providing a description of Memorial Day 2022 on Swan’s Island: “The Swan’s Island Memorial Day service took place on Sunday, May 29, at the Memorial Park on a bright and sunny island day. As always, it was a moving and inspiring tribute. Sonny Sprague (U.S. Army) welcomed those attending and Pastor Wade Shaefer (U.S. Air Force) gave the invocation. Carlton Joyce (U.S. Army) played the national anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jessica DeFrenn in honor of her father Jason DeFrenn (U.S. Army), who was killed in action. After the introduction of veterans on the island, Gwen May honored three Swan’s Islanders who paid the ultimate price. Katy Blake sang “America the Beautiful” in honor of her father, John Blake (U.S. Army), with all present joining Katy in singing the last verse. Jay Cushman (U.S. Army) gave an address, followed by a reading of the list of all Swan’s Islanders who have served in the U.S. armed forces, starting with Colonel Swan, who served in the Revolutionary Army. Sonny Sprague led a moment of silence for Swan’s Island veterans we have lost this past year (Donny Staples), then all joined in singing “God Bless America,” followed by “Taps” played by Mike Butera. The final tribute was throwing a wreath from the Fishermen’s Co-op wharf in memory of those lost at sea. This beautiful wreath at the Keeper’s House also celebrates Memorial Day, thanks to Esther Joy-LeMoine and Keith Harriton.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Anne Browne Easton, who passed away on May 23. She is greatly missed by many friends on Swan’s Island. Laurie Easton Parker shares some lovely memories of her mom and the Island: “Swan’s Island became our treasured summer home in 1967. Mom designed our house at 313 Harbor Road and it was built in 1972 to her specifications by Burton and Johnnie Wheaton. I can’t even express to you how much Mom loved the island. So many of you (and your dearly departed family members) are a part of her fondest memories. In 2021, my parents donated a skiff to the Swan’s Island Historical Society (to be used as a planter). I hope when you drive by and see it, you’ll think of them.”

Happy birthday to Derek Marcus Colbeth, Isaac Stinson, Abby Ordway Lowell, Ezra Daniel Johnson, John Trask, Fritz Gardner, Jane Ojala and Angela J. Tapley. Anniversary blessings to Donald and Marsha Carlson, Lawrence and Sheila Smith and Luz Denise and Paul Harting.

