Swan’s Island: Small, but mighty, crew of volunteers gets big thanks

Karl and Kimberly Haller wish to thank so many from our community for all their warm wishes, prayers and concerns regarding Karl’s recent run-in with a car on the ferry. While he is in quite a lot of pain, we are thankful for his life. Prayers, well wishes and good energy are all very welcome. Karl shares a gentle reminder for drivers on the ferry: “Although accidents can and will happen for many reasons, I encourage everyone to follow ferry crew signals carefully and with an awareness of what gear your vehicle is in. Thank you for your consideration of this important matter.”

We are always grateful to our volunteers, and Eric Chetwynd shares a specific thanks to volunteers with a recent lighthouse cleanup: “Just a thanks here to workday volunteers. These included Barbara Howland, Barry Wilson, Clark Howland, Fran Chetwynd, Katie Blake, Kim Colbeth, Sophie Black and Willa Vennema. I know there are those of you not here or who were tied up who would have wanted to take part. Next year, other opportunities. Also, the weather didn’t cooperate so painting jobs had to be put off to next year.” Many thanks to this small but mighty crew!

Chelsea Riedel shares this week’s Halloween activities: “Week three (Oct. 17-23) is the Ghoulish Scarecrow contest. Enter the scarecrow contest by submitting your frightful creations by messaging the P.I.K. Facebook page or by emailing P.I.K. at [email protected]. If you need help submitting, please contact Chelsea Riedel. Please keep in mind that the photos will be public and if they are too gruesome they may not get posted to vote on if P.I.K. thinks they violate Facebook rules. The photos will be organized into age/grade groups and the top three scarecrows in each group will receive a trophy for best creation.”

Donna Wiegle updates us with news from the Mill Pond Health Center: “Melissa Lower, family nurse practitioner, recently joined the staff at Community Health Center and will be coming to the island once a month on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Her first visit will be on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Please call her office at (207) 244-5630 to schedule an appointment. The number of patients that can be seen on Swan’s Island is limited by the ferry schedule, so please try to call early for an appointment. Also, if you have an appointment and need to cancel, please call their office so that another patient, who may be on the waiting list, can be seen.

Social programming, such as the winter coffee hour, senior bingo and women’s group, are on hold until I can figure out a safe way to hold these events or until the pandemic is over.

I also work for Eldercare Outreach of Swan’s Island and have access to a variety of medical equipment such as shower seats, walkers, portable commodes and automatic blood pressure machines that are stored at the health center and can be loaned out to those in need.“

Happy birthday to Rachel Elizabeth Johnson, Carrie Joyce, Sally Nichols, Jesse George Amburg, Alyssa Cook, Lucas Richard LeMoine and Lisa Stanley. Anniversary blessings to Bruce and Julie MacDonald.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.