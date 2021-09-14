Swan’s Island: Season’s last dance at Odd Fellow’s Hall this Saturday 

Delores Martin Roberts wants to see us at the last dance of the season. Shuffle on down to the Odd Fellow’s Hall on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. and spend some time with DJ Kenny Ranquist.

LaVerne Joyce Craig provides us with information about the service for Donnie Staples: “The graveside service for our dear Donnie Staples is going to be at the Rose Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 18, at noon. Feel free to bring a chair. A guest book will be available to sign and write condolences and/or a memory. If anyone has any questions, please contact me. Thank you so much.”

Gwen May mentions that the Swan’s Island Historical Society is still processing numerous artifacts and needs help in many areas. She asks that we remember the SIHS when cleaning out our attics because the society wants Swan’s Island-related historical artifacts, books, journals, receipts and miscellaneous items. Gwen also reports that the historical society has Tom Hindman‘s pictures on display this month. At present, they are randomly placed on a table so we may come in and see family and friends from the past. Open hours are 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Iver Lofving sends his thanks to Johnpaul Follis for the new fence at Mill Pond Park, a beautiful display of Johnpaul’s handiwork. The community thanks all who contributed to this project that will help keep our children safer.

Don’t miss it! Carol Petraitis announces a kids’ art show called “Birds” that is on exhibit at the Swan’s Island Library until Tuesday, Oct. 12. As always, these young artists are likely to impress and inspire us.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Billie Coleman who recently passed away at her home in Jaffrey, N.H. Willa Vennema shares memories of the Coleman family: “The Colemans have been summering on Swan’s Island for over 50 years, and Billie and Bill were able to come one last time as a couple this summer. They enjoyed many visits from friends like Spencer Joyce who would give them a holler after his fishing day was over and then come sit and talk for a while. The family hopes to have a small memorial service on Swan’s Island next summer.” Laurie Easton Parker provides us with Bill’s address for those who would like to send cards: Bill Coleman, 43 Parsons Lane Jaffrey, NH, 03452.

Many on our island were visited recently by arborist Elizabeth Britton to aid us in our fight with browntail moths. We thank Eric Chetwynd for organizing this visit and his continued efforts in combatting this pest on the island are greatly appreciated. He and Link Hart share with us an over-the-counter browntail moth rash remedy that you may want to try. As always, do not try this if you are allergic to any of the ingredients: 1/4 cup witch hazel + 1/2 tube hydrocortisone cream + 1/2 tube diphenhydramine + 1/2 tube Aspercreme/lidocaine cream. Place ingredients in a plastic spray bottle and shake well. Use every 4-6 hours as needed.

Happy birthday to Rev. Ken Dutille, Fern Burns, Matt Lane, T.W. Hindman, Sheila Smith, Mya Bea LeMoine Handy, Eden Tamulonis, Jerry Cease, Hannah Grace Joy and Raylene Banks. Anniversary blessings to Ed and Deb Schwabe, David and Annette Joyce, David and Kathleen LeMoine and Colleen and Dennis Tapley.

