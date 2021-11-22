Swan’s Island: Scholarships available for students in middle school through college

Donna Wiegle informs us: “The Island Institute is offering Geiger Scholarships to middle school through college students. The scholarships are up to $10,000 for semester programs and up to $5,000 for summer programs. Several Swan’s Island students have applied for and received Geiger Scholarships over the years. The Geiger Scholarship offers financial support for students interested in expanding their educational horizons through off-island enrichment and travel experiences, including summer camp, semester study abroad and gap year programs. The application deadline is Nov. 30. For more information, go to www.islandinstitute.org/solutions/scholarships.”

Welcome to the world, Casper Riedel! Congratulations to sisters Clara and Charlotte and to parents Thomas and Chelsea Riedel upon the birth of their new bundle of joy. Casper was born on Saturday, Nov. 6, weighing 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. Proud Aunt Desi shared photos with me of the island’s newest sweetheart who was displaying a gigantic, adorable smile.

My heart is filled with gratitude for the numerous blessings showered upon my husband Karl and me by our Swan’s Island and ferry “families.” Returning home from medical procedures in Cleveland, both of our cars breaking down, and needing rides to work on and off the island, we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of offers for rides, car loans and other forms of support. You have made our lives easier and brighter during a difficult time and we are honored to be a part of this loving community. I give special thanks to Stephen Muncie and Kerry Kenney (our extended Swan’s Island family) for generously chauffeuring me across Mount Desert Island and always making my soul smile.

Working with the Maine Seacoast Mission and MDI Hospital, Donna Wiegle helped coordinate a Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic for the Swan’s Island community on Friday, Nov. 19. She comments on the event: “Today was a very satisfying day! We gave 130 boosters and one first full dose today. So grateful to my neighbors who came in and got their boosters. I’d also like to give a shout out to the kids who got vaccinated this week. Thank you to Laurie Farley and Tammy Tripler for helping to keep things running smoothly throughout the day.” We thank Donna, Laurie and Tammy for all the things they do to help us stay safe and healthy.

Maureen Giuffre provides us with a great gift idea: “If anyone has a needlepointer on their Christmas list, please consider my new book “True Confessions of a Stocking Stitcher.” It is available at The Island Market and Supply (TIMS), www.TheStockingStitcher.com, and directly from me.”

Happy birthday to Casper Riedel, Eric Chetwynd, Aiden Sheridan, Marissa Rozenski, Marilyn Lianna Sawyer, Mindy Buswell, Peter Phillips, Randy Lewis and Carol Haller. Anniversary blessings to Brian and Keyona Bridenstine, Scott and Melanie Carlson and Howard and Christine Dentremont.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.