Swan’s Island: Scholarships available for island students

Proud aunt Emmie Sawyer reports that her nephew Spencer scored 26 points for his team, the Mount Desert Island High School unified basketball team. The MDI and Orono unified basketball teams played in Orono this past Thursday, with both teams combining for almost 200 points. Great playing, Spencer!

Katelynn LeMoine informs us: “The Vet Clinic will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its normal location (Rick’s house). If you have any special request, please call the Dexter Vet Clinic at (207) 924-3462 to make sure the veterinarian knows and can bring extra things he may need.”

Donna Wiegle reminds us: “The Island Institute Scholarship opportunities have a deadline of Friday, Feb. 28. These scholarships are not just for graduating seniors, but also other students. For example, The Geiger Scholarship supports middle school, high school and college students in pursuing travel and enrichment experiences such as summer camp, study abroad, semester experiences and more. The Compass Workforce Grant provides financial support for young adults from Maine’s unbridged islands to help pay for workforce expenses associated with pursuing a certificate or credential that leads to high-value employment. There’s even an opportunity for teachers with The Geiger Education and Travel Scholarship, which supports full-time teachers and administrators in schools on Maine’s year-round, unbridged islands through funding for off-island professional development and experiential learning opportunities. The deadline for all is Feb. 28. Applications can be found by following the link http://www.islandinstitute.org/program/education/scholarships.”

Gary Rainford changes dates for the writing workshop: “Due to a death in the family, I was out of town on Wednesday which means our first workshop is postponed. We will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and go through the first Wednesday in March. I’m sorry for the inconvenience and please pass this along.” We extend our condolences to Gary and his family.

Happy birthday to Kathy Krafjack, Steve Wheaton, Amy Green, Steve Green, Dennis Tapley and Lottie Belle Uber. Anniversary blessings to Jason and Jamie Matthews.

