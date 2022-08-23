Swan’s Island: Saying farewell to longtime ferry worker 

Carol Seavey has been a part of our ferry life for what seems like forever. Sadly for us, her last day as one of our outstanding Bass Harbor Ferry terminal workers was Friday, July 29; she’s moving on to a well-deserved retirement. She shares with us some parting thoughts: “Mixed emotions sums up my feelings of retirement. I can honestly say that I would have retired before now if I hadn’t had Bob Lavoie as a supervisor. He’s been kind and fair, attributes found rarely in many a workplace. I will certainly miss seeing all the people from Swan’s Island, and the visitors, too. But now, maybe I can be a visitor to Swan’s more often than once every 10 years or so. After all, no matter how many years I’ve been gone, it’ll always be home. Take care and thank you for all your kind wishes.”

We’re sending birthday wishes to you today, Carol, and hopes that your retirement will be many years of joy for you.

Theresa Munch is looking for some help: “Interested in being hired to be a helper for a few days? The Town of Swan’s Island is looking to hire two helpers, eight hours a day for $20/hour to work with Joe Ferrannini from Grave Matters Aug. 29-31 at the town cemeteries to help fix gravestones. Please email the town office at [email protected] or call (207) 286-7586 if interested in these positions. Additional volunteers are welcome to attend!”

Jeanne Hoyle updates information about the Summer Lecture series schedule: “Gary Hoyle will talk about his new book “Mystery Tusk” on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the library. He was originally scheduled for Aug. 23, but we weren’t certain copies of his book would be available at that date and they will be by Aug. 30. Please join us.”

Lisa Beliveau Lindsay shares the summer season wind down for the Adult and Youth Sailing Program: “On Wednesday, Aug. 17, we saw our first rainy day of the summer lesson program (thankfully for the Earth but not necessarily for sailing). Adult and Youth Sailing Program participants each learned about knots and charting. One Mercury Sailing Program boat participated in our small boat race series on Sunday with Mike Butera as skipper and Amanda Ruane as crew. Surprisingly enough, we are already starting to wind down our summer season and pulling the fleet has already begun. Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, we hosted our final lessons of the 2022 season and, immediately following, we had a volunteer work session to pull the rest of our fleet of Optis and Mercurys. Moving into that evening, our Annual Membership meeting was held, followed by our final summer party.”

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Kerry Kenney, Rachel Lee Butler, Keyona Dennard Bridenstine, Nevora Stanley, Ho Youn “Lily” Ellison, Gavin Robinson, Terry Staples and Will Whitman. Anniversary blessings to Gary V. and Angela J. Tapley and Chris and Lindsay Carlson.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.