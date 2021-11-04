Swan’s Island: Santa is already making his list  

Billie-Jo Riedel requests information in order to get Christmas gifts to island children: “New to the island? People Interested in Kids (P.I.K.) wants to know if you have any children from infant to eighth grade who are not enrolled in school. Why? P.I.K. is a group on the island that plans activities and opportunities for island children. One of the big events of the year is island Santa when every island child receives a gift from Santa. If you have a child in eighth grade or younger, please private message the P.I.K. on its Facebook page People Interested in Kids (P.I.K.). Include in your message your child’s name, age and three ideas of what they would like for a Christmas present, ranking first, second and third places. The guidelines for gifts are 1.) No gift cards, 2.) No food/drink items, 3.) No weapons/knives/dangerous items and 4.) $10 and under.”

Josh Greene voices his gratitude: “Three years ago, the wonderful folk at Swan’s Island Baptist Church purchased a parsonage on Swan’s Island – a home for not only the current minister (me), but also for future pastors to reside. We still have work to do at paying it off, but I am so incredibly proud of this place, and of all the hard work that has gone into it. A huge thank you to the Baptist Trustees and the community of Swan’s Island for making this happen. Thank you for your hard work Gary Hoyle, Beverly McAloon, Jeanne Solberg Hoyle, Nancy Carter and Mike Joyce.”

Gwen May informs us of some dog law changes: “Dog licenses are available for 2022. There is a change in the law that now says a puppy must be vaccinated within 30 days of turning 3 months (not 6 as it has been). Once it is vaccinated, then it can be licensed. In order to license your dog in Maine, you must show proof of a current rabies certificate that complies with Maine’s criteria and, if it is neutered/spayed, please bring proof as well.”

Happy birthday to Vern Lewis, Luc William Cesbron, Brian Bridenstine, Carroll G. Staples, Erik Greenlaw, Lita Staples, Helen Tamulonis, Kimo Bailey and Mellard Cook. Anniversary blessings to Tom and Tammy Gott.

