Swan’s Island: Resident writes heartfelt goodbye 

Although we are sad to see Karen Preston Griffin leave our community, we wish her much happiness and joy in her new adventures. She shares some lovely parting thoughts: “Thank you, Swan’s Island. I have left the island to open a new chapter of my life; however, the years I have been here have been life changing.

To be a part of a community such as this is a blessing. The dedication of people who step up and want to help . . . I could list so many names. The fact is everyone contributes. It can be as simple as a wave when you are driving and maybe not having a great day. It can be someone picking up something on the mainland for you.

You can be at a meeting that goes on forever, but committee members are dedicated and want to accomplish their goals. As administrative assistant for the Select Board and working at the Electrical Coop and the Fishermen’s Coop, I got to meet and work for and with different factions of the community. I saw the dedication of town officials trying to do what is best for the community even when at times members of the community disagree (democracy).

I worked with people that went the extra mile not for a paycheck but because they cared about people and wanted to help. I will never be a part of another community such as this one. It is hard to leave.

One of the things I know is that everyone that comes here cannot help but love the people and the physical island. We do not judge anyone on what their home looks like or the truck and/or car they drive. They are accepted for the uniqueness of their being. There is a bond with each other. So many have said ‘love you’ as I have responded. It is a connection of caring.

Thank you, Swan’s Island, for accepting me and letting me be a part of your community. My prayers are that although change is coming, it is done as community where all voices are heard and respected.”

Gwen May informs us about changes for non-resident commercial clammers: “We are doing something different this year for the non-resident commercial shellfish applicants. There is an application on our website, www.swansisland.org, to be filled out and emailed to [email protected] or sent to Gwen J. May, Town Clerk, P.O. Box 11, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.

The application needs to be in my office on or before March 30 for the April 1 drawing, which will be handled as always at 9 a.m. It will be aired live on Facebook Live from this page. The information with the link will be posted toward the end of the month.

I will not be open that day. If you have questions or cannot print off the application, please call the town office at 526-4279, ext. 301, and leave a message with your name, address and phone number. Please state the information clearly so that I can return your call or mail you the application.”

Happy birthday to Mimi Rainford, Kyle Thomas Walker Staples, Olivia Buswell, Meimei White, Kurt Tamulonis and Bonnie Staples. Anniversary blessings to Tom and Bev McAloon.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.