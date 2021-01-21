Swan’s Island: Resident shares COVID-19 vaccination experience 

As a high-risker, I don’t get out as much as I used to. When I do, I’ve taken pleasure in driving around the island the last few months, enjoying its beauty and observing my fellow islanders. I must say that I’m even more impressed with the acts of kindness, generosity and stewardship of the land that many neighbors have exhibited. In particular, one person deserves a huge shoutout, making her my “Citizen of the Month” – Barbara Howland. It seems like every time I see Barbara, she is doing something nice for someone else or she is cleaning up our island. Many paths, roadways and especially Fine Sand Beach are pristine thanks to her and I have even witnessed her pulling her car off the road to pick up debris. Others have noticed Barbara’s benevolent acts as well and we collectively express our gratitude to her.

Cammie Phalan shares a job posting: “The Maine State Ferry Service is looking for bids for cleaners here on the island, which involves a thorough cleaning of the crew’s quarters every Tuesday (and sometimes an additional cleaning midweek). Please use https://mevss.hostams.com/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService for registration or call the terminal at (207) 526-4273 and we will assist you in this process.”

We thank Donna Wiegle for sharing her COVID-19 vaccination experience with us: “As a frontline healthcare worker, part of Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, I recently got my first dose of the vaccine. I promised I would let everyone know what to expect and how it went after I got my vaccine. I got the Moderna vaccine with Mount Desert Island Hospital’s employees. I am so grateful to have been included with the hospital employees. I read somewhere that if you relax your arm during the injection, the expected soreness at the injection site will not be as bad. I was totally relaxed and didn’t feel a thing! I was asked to wait for 15 minutes after the injection to monitor for any allergic reaction. If you’ve had any previous allergic reaction, you are asked to wait for 30 minutes. The appointment times were spaced five minutes apart and there was no wait when I arrived 15 minutes early for my 9:40 a.m. appointment, which was at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center in Bar Harbor; the center is one of MDI Hospital’s outpatient clinics.

So far, I have felt soreness at the injection site, but no headache or any other symptoms to report. I will get my second dose in four weeks. There is a $15.50 vaccine administration fee that will be charged. I had to provide my insurance cards and hopefully my insurance will cover the cost. There is no charge for the vaccine itself. Governor Mills updated the phases for the COVID vaccines on Jan. 13. To read Gov. Mills’ updated vaccine strategy, please visit maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-updates-maines-vaccine-strategy-focus-protecting-those-most-vulnerable-covid-1.”

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.