Swan’s Island: Remembering Grammie Joy

Karen Preston Griffin informs us: “Plowing, sanding, and salting has begun. It is requested that all vehicles not park on the sides of the roads during winter months, because it makes it difficult to plow. The road crew is doing their best to keep our roads safe and support is appreciated.”

Crystal Nelson DaGraca announces: “Adult Education volleyball and basketball have started. Volleyball will be on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. and basketball will be on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. This is for students in high school and adults.

“Caitlin Trafton will be overseeing both sessions. If the weather makes travel unsafe or if the school is being used for another event, Caitlin or I will post a cancellation notice on Facebook. Please spread the word to anyone who may not have Facebook. If you have any questions, you can reach me by email at cdagraca@mdirss.org or by phone at 812-8939.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Bertha “Grammie” Joy upon her passing on Tuesday, Dec. 3. A memorial service is planned for the spring, followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery on Swan’s Island.

The Kids Program at the Swan’s Island Library is open to grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Tammy Tripler continues the universe of stories through the winter. The next session is at 3:00p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Story Time at the Library is open for ages 5 and under and Tammy’s next gathering is at 9-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Happy belated birthday to Naveena Dy. Happy birthday to Tom Duchesneau, Morgan Michele Matthews, Judson Cease, Christopher H. Sawyer and Cameron Tahir Colbeth.

