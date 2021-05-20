Swan’s Island: Remember to wear your mask on the ferry 

The Wendell Gilley Museum has officially opened for their 40th anniversary season and its celebration begins with a special exhibit by Swan’s Island very own artist Gary Hoyle. The rest of the museum features work by noted carvers Harold Haertel, Elmer Crowell and Steve Valleau, in addition to works by Wendell Gilley. The museum’s hours this season are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum continues the requirement that masks be worn at all times on Gilley property. Also, reservations are being taken for tours to manage the number of people inside the museum at any one time, so please email them in advance at [email protected]

We thank all those who facilitated the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on the Island. These clinics concluded with the final doses given Thursday, May 20. Even as we especially thank Sharon Leckbee Daley for her part in this, she sends us a message of gratitude for those who have protected themselves and everyone around them by receiving the important second dose of the vaccine.

I gently remind all Island residents and guests that, although Swan’s Island continues to follow the Maine CDC (revised) safety protocols for the COVID-19 virus, some buildings and businesses on the island maintain more rigorous protocols regarding face masks and quantity of people inside. The Island Market and Supply (TIMS) is now allowing up to five people at one time in the store and everyone must wear a mask, no matter one’s vaccination status. The library holds the same protocol, and each person may have up to 30 minutes inside the building. Per the U.S. CDC requirement that people must wear masks on all forms of public transportation, remember to wear your mask in the ferry terminals, on the boat and on the ferry grounds while waiting for the boat. I encourage everyone to live kindly and respectfully with your neighbor and those who are providing services for us.

Bonnie Joyce Staples joyfully announces: “After many, many prayers, we are happy to say that the Advent Church is up and running again. While our time at the Baptist Church was wonderful, it was never meant to be permanent. We never intended to close the church doors forever. Although our first service was held on Sunday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m., we will be meeting in the evenings at 6 p.m. starting Sunday, May 23, and will have a lot of music. Until we have a permanent pastor, we will have rotating preachers and we’re looking forward to seeing Keith and Kathy Wheaton in that rotation from time to time. See you on Sunday at the Advent Christian Church at 6 p.m.”

Donna Wiegle reminds everyone that MDI Hospital is hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics at the Bar Harbor Regency for ages 12 and up this week: Friday, May 21, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon. “All people ages 12 and over can now register for a Pfizer vaccine appointment at one of these Pfizer clinics at www.mdihospital.org. Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for use for people under 18, and permission for vaccination must be given by a parent or legal guardian. Owing to space and distancing requirements, only one support person may accompany those scheduled for vaccination.”

