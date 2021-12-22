Swan’s Island: Remember to keep mailboxes clear of snow, ice

Colleen Tapley encourages us to participate in her lobster trap Christmas tree project: “If anyone would like to add their buoy as an ornament, bring it down to the Quarry Wharf. I can deliver them back to you when it gets taken down. Merry Christmas!” Lights and red bows are being added and the tree is beautiful. You’ll not want to miss this, so come on over to check it out.

Terry Staples expresses his gratitude: “Thank you to those who recently showed up to help us unload supplies at the food pantry. Thank you, Billy Banks, for the use of your truck. Thank you, Meghan Joyce, for getting us there and back safely. Thank you to Bob Dumas and Karl Haller for putting us down the middle so Meghan didn’t have to back onto the sides of the ferry. It was a long, hard day, but very satisfying to have so much food at the pantry. Again, thank you everyone!”

Terry also reminds us of our civic duty to be courteous to our mail carrier: “Just a reminder before the wet, heavy snows of winter turn into blocks of ice. If the way to your mailbox is blocked with snow or ice and your mailbox is piled up with snow, it might be a good time to do a little clean up. If mail carrier Jill has to drive through this mess to get to your mailbox, it takes a toll on her vehicle. If she has to stick her fingers through the snow to open your mailbox, it probably takes a toll on her fingers, because she probably isn’t wearing gloves so she can handle your mail. If I, being older than dirt, can take the time to clean off seven mailboxes and the entrance and exit from them, you can do one . . . or better yet, do yours and one for someone who isn’t able.”

Getting Christopher Sawyer locked in as your plow guy for the season may be a wise move at this time. Chris tells us: “Snow is here and I’m plowing driveways on Swan’s Island. Please private message me if you need yours done this year; we can see what you would like done and can talk price. Thanks and I hope everyone has a good winter.”

Douglas Cornman reminds us: “Eight days remaining to submit your creative genius to The Island Reader, Maine Seacoast Mission’s creative arts anthology. We would love to include your creations in our ‘Jack & Jill of All Trades’ issue. You may submit at www.islandreader.com.”

A new ferry schedule is in effect for Winter 2021-2022. There is no change to the Frenchboro schedule or the Swan’s Island Sunday and “Wacky” Wednesday schedules. Sunday: 8:15/9:00, 9:45/11:00, 1:15/4:00, 4:45/5:30 and 1st/3rd “Wacky” Wednesdays: 6:45/7:30, 8:15/11:00, 1:15/4:00, 4:45/5:30. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday change to 6:45/7:30, 8:15/9:00, 9:45/11:00, 2:15/3:00, 3:45/4:30 and 2nd/4th/5th Wednesdays and Thursday change to 6:45/7:30, 8:15/11:00, 2:15/3:00, 3:45/4:30.

Happy birthday to John Follis, Morgan Michele Matthews, Judson Cease, Daniel Philip Buswell and Tom Duchesneau. Anniversary blessings to Steve Muncie and Peter Bals.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.