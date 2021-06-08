Swan’s Island: Recent gathering fosters pride for fishing families

Calling all kids in grades K-5, along with preschool and toddlers who are accompanied by a family member, “To Mars and Beyond.“ Emmie Sawyer announces that the Swan’s Island Church of God’s Island-wide Vacation Bible School will meet Monday through Thursday, June 14-17, from 4-6 p.m. at the church (77 Rose Hill Road). A light supper will be served from 6-6:30p.m. and families are welcome.

Iver Lofving informs us that Iverstudio is open again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and promises us new stuff every day!

Jessica Bailey Harrington updates us about one of our favorite places to visit: “We are always looking for new members and volunteers at the Swan’s Island Lobster & Marine Museum. The museum wrecking crew made quick work of the shed demolition on a recent hot Sunday afternoon. A big thanks to Allen Harrington, Josh Turner, Iver Lofving, Ben Tongue and Barry Wilson. Watch for upcoming posts on the new construction.“

Shepard Walker invites us to a dance at Odd Fellow’s Hall on Saturday, June 19, at 8 p.m. DJ Kenneth Ranquist will spin the tunes and all donations will go to the Hall.

Emmie McKay Sawyer and many others on the island congratulate Logan Lemoine for being awarded MDI High School Student of the Month for May. The school states that Logan “walks his own path,” “has the grit to persevere,” and has “a uniquely deep perspective and wisdom in his words and choices.” We are very proud of you, Logan!

Jason Joyce expresses his concerns: “On a beautiful Sunday at the end of March, almost 100 fishing vessels captained by Maine fishermen made their way from Monhegan Island to Boothbay Harbor. This was a chance for fishermen to create awareness around efforts to build a 740-foot turbine near the island that would require a cable being landed onshore. Fishermen, fishing families, coastal residents and conservationists are concerned about the pace, lack of accountability, scale, impacts to the ecosystem and costs of offshore wind development projects in the Gulf of Maine and on the Eastern Seaboard. Despite the reason for gathering, it was one of those days that made you incredibly proud to be a fishing family. You can learn more by signing up for the MCFA newsletter at www.mainecoastfishermen.org or by visiting www.ProtectTheGulfofMaine.org. Together, we persevere.“

Happy birthday to Derek Marcus Colbeth, Isaac Stinson, Abby Ordway Lowell, Ezra Daniel Johnson, John Trask, Jane Ojala, Charlie Wiegle, Fritz Gardner and Angela J. Tapley. Anniversary blessings to Donald and Marsha Carlson, Lawrence and Sheila Smith, Zeke and Lacey Freelove and Paul and Luz Harting.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.