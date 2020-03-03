Swan’s Island: Raffle for Christie

Jennifer Sytsma encourages us to support a very special raffle: “This raffle is to benefit Christie Staples Kennedy and her family. Less than two years ago, Christie was diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer that is no longer responding to treatment. We hope to help ease the burden of medical bills and expenses her family incurs traveling on and off Swan’s Island to be with her during this time.

I know everyone has already been so incredibly generous, that’s why I’m hoping we can share this link to friends and family who might be able to give even just a little: https://rafflecreator.com/…/benefit-raffle-for-christie-staples-kennedy. Tickets can also be purchased at The Island Market & Supply (TIMS) on Swan’s Island and Hanson’s Outpost in Tremont. There are three chances to win with this raffle: 1. Replica Lobster Boat with Scallop Rigging. Handcrafted and donated by Dale Stockbridge from Swan’s Island. (Approx. 7”W x 27”L); 2. Compass Rose Wall Decoration. Handcrafted and donated by Laurel Lemoine from Swan’s Island; Salty Seaman Podcast Hoodie & Stickers. Entries close on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. Thank you so much for your generosity and kindness.”

Sharon Daley and Douglas Cornman of the Maine Seacoast Mission send their thanks to Tammy Tripler for all her help in arranging for Dr. Andres Abreau, MDI Hospital, to speak on the important topic of depression and suicide. We thank the Maine Seacoast Mission for all their services and assistance on the Island.

Even if you missed the first of Nicole Gurreri’s sessions for the Women’s Group, three are still left. Donna Wiegle provides details for any woman interested: “Nicole Gurreri, Healthy Acadia’s Nutrition Educator, is joining our Women’s Group to present four sessions, one each month, on shopping, cooking and eating healthy foods that are both economical and delicious! The class includes recipe demonstration and shared food. Each participant will receive a free cookbook with healthy, low-cost recipes. We start at 10:30 a.m. on the dates that Nicole will be joining us to give her time to arrive on the 9 a.m. ferry from Bass Harbor and get set up at the clinic. All other weeks, we start at 10 a.m. Nicole’s first session was in February, but the remaining three dates are March 16, April 13 and May 11.”

Donna Wiegle informs us: “Island Institute’s Aquaculture Business Development program is accepting applications through March 13. Interested applicants can learn more at islandinstitute.org/aquaculture or by calling Peter Piconi at (619) 823-0909 or Sam Belknap at (207) 992-7726.”

Happy Birthday to Gary Rainford, Gwen J. May, Clara Estelle Riedel, Billie Jo Riedel, Bernita Joyce Pelkey, Noah Tamulonis, Emily Banks, Angie LeMoine, Isabella Grace LeMoine and Michelle Joy.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-448.