Swan’s Island: Quilts, poetry and food pantry

Kim Colbeth entices us with beautiful warmth. “I am having an end of summer quilt sale. Now that the weather is getting cooler (a little), and fall is almost here, you will soon want to be warm and snuggly. Wouldn’t you love an island-made quilt? Adult quilts are $50 off and baby quilts are $10 off. Contact me at 460-4188 or at 259 Minturn Road on the island.”

It’s time for a road trip to hear our island poet Gary Rainford in action on the mainland. Gary shares with us information about the event: Two Maine poets, former Portland poet laureate Gibson Fay-LeBlanc and Swan’s Island poet Gary Rainford, will read and discuss their work in “Music, Hockey, and Poetry” at the York Public Library on Thursday, September 6, at 7:00p.m. Gary will discuss and perform ekphrastic poems from his second book, “Liner Notes,” which showcases 64 musicians as works of art—musicians from Ella Fitzgerald to Bjork to Tony Bennett and Blondie, to name a few. Gibson’s first collection of poems, “Death of a Ventriloquist,” won the Vassar Miller Prize, received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, and was featured by Poets & Writers as one of a dozen debut collections to watch. If you love music, hockey, and poetry, you will connect with these poets. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Iver Lofving requests that we consider making contributions of non-perishable food for the island food pantry; these may be dropped off in the laundry basket on the bench in the town office. Thanks for helping those in need.

Donna Wiegle informs us; “Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will be at the Mill Pond Health Center on Friday, August 31. Please call their office in Ellsworth at 667-6789 if you would like to schedule an appointment.”

