Swan’s Island: Premier trap builder readies for a life of leisure 

Congratulations to Donald Carlson on a well-deserved retirement. Not too long ago, Donnie was saying, “I’m not ready to talk retirement yet,” but Swan’s Island’s premier trap builder is now ready for a life of leisure. Enjoy your ever-expanding honey-do list!

The Island Market and Supply is now open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with senior citizen hour from 9-10 a.m. In-store limit is five customers at one time and please remember to wear a face covering and distance yourself from others in the store.

Gwen Jane May reminds us that the primary and referendum election will be held at the Town Office on Tuesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are sending an absentee ballot, please ensure that it arrives to her by that date. For the protection of those who must work at this election and for anyone else in the building, please consider wearing a face covering for their safety. Thank you.

Fran Chetwynd announces that the Lighthouse is opening on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 14. “The Swan’s Island Light will open on July 14 and we have planned a great season on Hockamock Head! The Historical Society exhibit of the Lighthouse restoration efforts from Roberta Joyce and team to John Bryan and team will be featured in the Keeper’s House. Our Island artists are committed to a bigger–and–better–than–ever art exhibit and we are setting aside some space for our young people’s art. Please contact Keith Harriton at 526-4068 if you know of young artists who would be interested in showing their work. The trails have been made ready for hikes and picnics. And, the Tower is open for tours. COVID-19 protections will be in place for your safety. See you at the Lighthouse!”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Navarro who recently passed away. John Good shared with us that the fireworks on July 4 at Trafton Wharf were dedicated “to our beloved friend who sailed his final voyage on July 1, 2020. Let us then raise a glass and say a prayer for the man who sailed the seas and piloted thousands through the air, a friend to all, the dearly departed and dearly missed, Captain Rick Navarro. Thank you to all who contributed to the fireworks fund, most especially Les Ranquist, Leah Ranquist, Caitlin Trafton, The Island Market and Supply, Tim Trafton, John Sather, Colleen Hyland, Ben Smith, Gayle Crowley and Crew and Bob Pickup.” We thank all others who contributed to this great show.

Happy birthday to Dot Barnes, Annie Joyce Swartzwelder, Lonnie Smith, Danny Wayne Overlock, Evelyn Belle Ward, Jackie L. May, Cheyenne Lane, and Lindsay Lee Staples.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.