Swan’s Island: Plans for second COVID-19 booster clinic in the works

Donna Wiegle helps keep us well: “I am currently working with the Maine Sea Coast Mission on a date for them to come back out to Swan’s Island to host a second COVID-19 booster clinic at the Mill Pond Health Center. I will post the date as soon it is confirmed, along with how to sign up for a booster and how/where to get the registration forms. The COVID booster clinic will be available to the following people: Ages 50 and older who would like a second booster and had their first booster at least four months ago (FYI, if you got your first booster here on the island, that date was Nov. 19, 2021.) Ages 18 and over who would like a first booster and completed their primary series of vaccines at least five months ago. Ages 18 and over who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

We welcome our newest Swan’s Islander, Colby Kennedy Staples. Weighing 8 pounds and measuring 21-inches long, Colby arrived at the Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Colby is loved by big brothers Mason, Axel and Cooper; proud parents Leah Michelle and Eric Scott Staples; and an entire island of family and friends. Leah and Eric, only one set of quadruplets to go and you’ll have your competing basketball teams!

Barbara Manz Howland helps us chase the winter blues away: “Keep calm and sail on . . . the Swan’s Island Yacht Club will launch its 2022 season in June. Members and guests are welcome to sign up for free sailing lessons, which will once again be offered on Wednesdays in July and August, rain or shine. We’re planning three action-packed Sunday races in August, a Fourth of July celebration at Trafton’s Wharf, complete with fireworks and more! Moorings are available to members and guests. Join us.”

What a delight it has been to come out of hibernation and meet new residents of the island. I enjoyed a ferry-line conversation with Stephanie, Matt, Dutch and Felix Williams the other day and wish them a somewhat belated, but very warm, welcome to our island.

Happy birthday to Darlene Harper, Melissa Shaefer, Logan Sheridan, Nancy Colbeth, Jake Rabatin, Todd Smith, Michael Joyce, Jason Matthews, Enoch Tamulonis, Richie Davis, Heidi Martin and Esther Ruth LeMoine.

