Swan’s Island: Plan ahead…and stay safe

Gwen May updates us on Town Office hours: “The Town Office is closed for the duration. If you want a registration, license, or to pay a tax, or whatever, you can message, text or call and I will give you the amount due. You can send a check and I will mail you what you need. I will not go over daily to do what needs doing and will only go occasionally, so plan ahead . . . and stay safe. And stay well.”

Donna Wiegle provides us with procedural updates for the Mill Pond Health Center: “Please enter the building alone if you are able. Do not bring family members or friends with you to your appointment unless it is absolutely necessary. This is an effort to limit person-to-person contact. Patients are being asked to enter through the main door as always, but you will leave through the back exit, the door leading to the roadside deck from the large exam room. You will not be going back through the waiting room in order to limit exposure to the next patient who may be there waiting for services. This seems to be working very well. If a patient needs handicapped-accessible access, they will be permitted to leave through the waiting room. You will not be able to get a cup of coffee at the clinic during this time. You will be expected to come in, receive services and leave as quickly as possible.

This past week, I had eight patients for blood draws on Tuesday morning, and two patients for remote telemedicine visits with Dr. Grace Price on Thursday morning. I was wearing an N95 mask and clean pair of gloves with each patient. I was washing my hands between patients as well as using Purell hand sanitizer. I am following this protocol to keep all patients safe from me. I was pleased that some of the patients arrived with their own face masks and had them on while they were in the building.

According to the CDC guidelines, ‘In light of new data about how COVID-19 spreads, along with evidence of widespread COVID-19 illness in communities across the country, CDC recommends that people wear a cloth face covering to cover their nose and mouth in the community setting. This is to protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms.’ As a result of this new information and guidelines suggesting everyone wear some kind of a mask, starting April 13, you are required to wear a face covering when you enter the health center. If you do not have one, there will be face masks on a table just inside the entry door. Do not take more than one as I have a limited supply. Please put your mask on as soon as you enter. Make sure your nose is covered and pull the bottom of the mask down toward your chin to completely cover your mouth. You will be expected to keep your mask on the entire time you are in the building unless instructed by me to remove it, for example, in the case of taking your temperature.

My hope is to continue to keep the health center open through this pandemic if possible, or for as long as my PPE supply lasts. I appreciate everyone adhering to these changes. If you are not willing to wear a mask, you will not be able to receive services during this time.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call me at home at 526-4101 or leave a message for me at the health center at 526-4264. Thank you, and as always, it is my pleasure to be able to continue to serve the community.”

Sharon Daley, the Island Health Director with the Maine Seacoast Mission, provides us with some great suggestions: “Hello Swan’s Island, I would guess that many of you might be doing this, but it is good information, so I am sharing it with you. It is hard to know what we should all be doing and not doing, but it seems like they are going towards us wearing masks. The CDC has guidelines for making homemade ones; everyone knows they are not regulation, but they are still better than what most people have. CDC’s site for making them is https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html. I’m thinking you all who sew might make some. It is VERY important that they are taken off correctly to avoid contamination. There are lots of videos online that I can suggest to you if you would like. Thinking of you all.”

Happy Birthday to Darlene Harper, Michael Joyce, Jason Matthews, Enoch Tamulonis, Heidi Martin, Richie Davis and Esther Ruth LeMoine. Anniversary Blessings to Wayne and Laurel LeMoine, Theodore L. and Bonnie L. Turner and Arthur and Amy Green.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.