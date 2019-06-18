Swan’s Island; Pie auction next week

We give a shout-out to Toni and Dave Cusick from Florida for the many hours of labor, both physical and intellectual, that they have given to prepare the lighthouse for its upcoming season. They recently stayed for two weeks in the keeper’s house apartment and have accomplished a massive amount of work for us. Thank you!

Fran Chetwynd informs us that the keeper’s house at our lighthouse will open for the season on Tuesday, June 25. The open days and hours this year are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; it is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“The tower is temporarily closed because of ongoing construction. The light station grounds and adjacent park are always open, with almost two miles of trails and access to two beaches. When we open on June 25, there will be local history on display.” The exhibit, called ‘Maritime Women on Swan’s Island, Part 2″ has great photos and stories. There will also be art for sale, and lots of new stuff. “Plus,” he adds, “the never-before seen sight of the tower wrapped in scaffolding and plastic sheets — you gotta see it to believe it!”

Congratulations to Trevor Fowler who recently received his high school diploma from Old Town High School and Malik Parker who graduated from Brewer High School. We celebrate with proud mom Sonja Francis-Joyce and remember Trevor and Malik as Swan’s Island School graduates.

Emmie McKay Sawyer announces one of the most awaited events of the summer — the Island Camp Fund Pie Auction. Bring your dollars and appetite to the Swan’s Island Church of God on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. and be a winner.

Tammy Tripler has a special treat in store for the summer program at the library: “Star Date June 20, A Universe of Stories, our Summer Library adventure, begins. Your adventure begins with a visit to our mission control (the library) where you will explore the universe in a mini-planetarium that Chewonki is presenting to us. Planetarium will be available to all ages, but is suggested for age five and above. Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Come enjoy the planetarium and pick up your captain’s log book to keep track of our journey to a universe of stories — fun and adventure awaits!”

We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Fran Staples who recently passed away. We especially hold Rhonda Ranquist and her family in our thoughts and prayers.

Meredith Rung Creswell encourages us to save the date for the first Hymn Sing of the season coming this weekend. Meet at the Advent Christian Church on Sunday, June 23, at 6 p.m., and be ready to make a joyful noise.

Happy birthday to Jill Andreas Philbrook, Fionn Moynihan Stinson, Spencer Paul Rose, Ed Schwabe, Hope LeMoine and Jeanne Hoyle. Anniversary blessings to Robert and Barbara Gardner, Jake and June Rabatin, Rusty and Kathy Burns and to Nathan and Anna Ward.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207)-526-4488.