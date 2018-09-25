Swan’s Island: Peter’s pick for paradise

It’s always exciting to meet an artist of the highest caliber, but even more exhilarating is to witness his passion, his creative energy at work. I recently had an opportunity to do just this with Swan’s Island visitors Peter Guttman and Lori Greene. I discovered, while giving him and his wife a tour of the lighthouse, that Peter is a world-renowned photographer and travel journalist. Visiting with them as they feasted on lobster at Nancy Carter’s B & B, I was thrilled when he elatedly showed me pictures that he had taken of Lori on Swan’s Island. Maybe we’ll see pictures of what he called our “paradise” in one of his books or on his Instagram site!

Fran Chetwynd announces two community days at the Keeper’s House. “Summer hours at the Keeper’s house and tower are now over, but we have a surprise end-of-the-summer event: the Keeper’s house will be open on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 3-6 p.m. and on Monday, Oct 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., so come on by for a last look at the Historical Society exhibit and for some great bargains. We will take 30 percent off all merchandise — T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, cards, books, posters, and mugs. Sorry, this does not include art on display in the art room. Hope to see you there!”

Steve Dock sends us information about the soon-to-be-launched webcam at the Swan’s Island Lighthouse: “The Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station WebCam Project’s three cameras have been installed in the Lantern Room of the Lighthouse Tower to provide near real-time scenic views to all users of the BCHL website (burntcoatharborlight.com).

The installation was approved by the Coast Guard and by the State Historic Preservation Office. It has been configured to minimize any changes to the appearance of the Tower. All components are weatherproof and attached inside the structure using magnets or other easily removed methods. The scenic cameras point towards Isle au Haut and Brimstone Islands, Burnt Coat Harbor, and The Western Way.

The goals of this project are to offer scenic views from the Lantern Room to those who cannot physically be present in the Tower; provide year round views of the seasonal changes to the Tower environment for all visitors, friends of the lighthouse, and Swan’s Island residents; and provide useful visual information to Island fisherman.” Stay tuned for information about the launching of the webcam.

We welcome back Able Seaman Kevin Threadgold to our Swan’s Island ferry. Some islanders may know Kevin as a skilled boxing instructor and all of us know him for his contagious positive energy.

Happy Birthday to Donnie Staples, Oakley Carroll Walker, Margot Crawshaw, Carolyn Martin, Jennifer LeMoine Turner, and Deb Schwabe.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.