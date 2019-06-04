Swan’s Island: Paratroopers recreate D-Day landing

We extend a warm welcome to our newest ferry engineer, Jim “PeeWee” Bubar. PeeWee works on Captain Vern Lewis’s crew with Bob Dumas and Karl Haller.

Al Buswell proudly reports: “Lt. Col. Philip Buswell recently led 150 men of his 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces, in a paratroop drop of the elite soldiers over Northern France in commemoration of the D-Day landings 75 years ago.

“Lt. Col. Buswell was ‘first out the door’ and, following the successful drop, led a delegation of French officials in laying a wreath at a monument to the fallen. The official ceremonies next month will feature delegations of high-ranking officials from many free-world countries.”

Serena Walker announces: “We invite all ladies to join us for brunch and prayer at the Baptist Church on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. All are welcome!”

Leah Staples notifies us of two summer job openings: “Looking for a job? The Swan’s Island Recreation Department is seeking two applicants for the following positions during the months of July and August:

“A Daytime Recreation Director position runs for eight weeks with 15 hours per week on three days and the applicant must be 18 years old or older; a lifeguard at the Quarry Pond runs for eight weeks with 16 hours per week on four days and the applicant must be lifeguard certified and 18 years old or older. Please declare your interest by June 8 to rec. board members Leah Staples at 460-2307 or Lacey Freelove at 460-2443.”

Fran Chetwynd provides us with another great lighthouse update: “Tower restoration continues — and there is lots going on. A week ago, the rusted and failing railing was taken off of the catwalk after a mere 140 years. It will be replaced with a new one fabricated to duplicate the original.

“Behind that scaffolding skin, Tito Masonry workers are spending long days chipping out cracked or damaged bricks and replacing them with new ones identical to the originals.

“They have replaced some 240 bricks, strengthening the walls and sealing them to the elements. Also underway is a phased removal of several courses of bricks under the catwalk, allowing for treatment of the metal underside. Check out photos on our website taken by our Clerk of the Works, John Follis.”

Emmie Sawyer suggests we mark our calendars: “Vacation Bible School will be held on Monday through Thursday, June 17-20, from 5-6:30 p.m. A light supper will be provided for kids and their families from 6:30-7 p.m. I will have more specific details as we draw closer to the date.”

Any adults interested in volunteering, please contact Pastor Wade Rena Shaefer. Thank you!

Jeanne Hoyle requests for volunteers: “Summer is nearly here, and I’m again asking for volunteers for the library. My summer volunteers are heading back to the island, and I’d love and hope to have them again this year. There are many times we could use more volunteers, as the days get very busy. Please let me know if you would like to volunteer, even if it is only one day out of the summer. You may decide to volunteer for the rest of the year!”

Happy Birthday to Isaac Stinson; Marshall Page Walker; Austin Keith Stockbridge; Dwayne Scott Overlock; Travis “J.R.” May, Jr.; Jacob Everett LeMoine; Robert Gardner and Peyton Charlotte Sawyer.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.