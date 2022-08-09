Swan’s Island: Own a piece of lighthouse history 

Fran Chetwynd excites us with the prospect of holding history in our hands: “To celebrate 150 years of the Burnt Coat Light, you can have a piece of lighthouse history!

Ten glass blocks that were formerly part of a window in the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Tower have been transformed into lights and will be auctioned off as part of the lighthouse’s 150-year anniversary celebration on Aug. 20.

The blocks were installed in the light tower around 1940 and removed in 2020. Each block has been individually cleaned, hand painted and mounted on a cherry wood stand that also conceals the light’s batteries. Pitting on the glass is evidence of the offshore wind, rain, sleet and saltwater that buffeted the tower windows for 80 years. A certificate of authenticity accompanies each light.

For more details, and to submit a bid, please drop by the keeper’s house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or submit a bid by email to [email protected]. Winners will be announced Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. You need not be present to win. All proceeds go to the Endowment Fund to support future maintenance at the lighthouse.”

Another highlight of our Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station Sesquicentennial celebration on Aug. 20 is an afternoon “Moth Hour,” what Keith Harriton describes as “just good old-fashioned storytelling that Mainers are famous for, where folks tell their tales about a topic important to them.” He provides us with more details for this celebration’s “Moth”:

“Former Lighthouse Keepers Don Constantino and Steve McCullough, who assisted his father, Lighthouse Keeper James “Red” McCullough, in tending the Swan’s Island Lighthouse, will be welcomed home and give a talk. ‘Lighthouse Kids’ from the families of Lighthouse Keepers Orrin Milan, Roger Drinkwater, Richard Leonard Braman and perhaps others, will be honored guests and will tell their stories. Other speakers will include folks who were most responsible for the restoration of the Light, including John Bryan, Frances Chetwynd, Eric Chetwynd and representatives of the Swan’s community.”

Look for a full schedule of Sesquicentennial events and sponsors in next week’s column.

Jennifer Helman shares the good news that our application was approved and our first official BINGO night is Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Odd Fellow’s Hall. She still needs some volunteers, so please message, text, call or email her at [email protected] or (919) 824-4265 if you can help.

Iver Lofving reminds us that, in memory of Sally Lofving, the “Spoonhandle” book club will meet at the library on Friday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Copies of the book are at the library and in Iverstudio on the back wall in the right side of the Mantiques ($20 is donated to the library for each book sold).

“Wind, Waves, and Way Back When,” a benefit concert for the Swan’s Island Historical Society, promises to be an evening of entertainment you won’t soon forget. With Maililani Bailey, Katy Blake, Mike Butera, Johnpaul Follis and Russ Scholl playing songs you know and love – as well as songs they know and love – the IOOF Hall will come alive on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated and all proceeds will benefit SIHS.

Lisa Beliveau Lindsay shares that on Wednesday, Aug. 3, “Captain Iver and his First Mate Owen led the fleet of 6 Optis, skippered by the Juniors in the Swan’s Island Yacht Club’s Youth Sailing Program, to the faraway land of Navarro (said in Spanish, roll your r’s please) to practice landing on a foreign float.

The secret location of the land of Navarro was revealed to be the Swan’s Island Town Float in Minturn and the Opti Skippers from Timland were greeted there by the residents of Navarro who were all wearing very silly hats and only speaking Spanish or unintelligible gibberish to their visitors. After successfully landing and checking in with customs, the skippers boarded their boats and sailed home.”

Lisa also encourages us to “save the date for our next Regatta, Sunday, Aug. 14, in Jericho Bay. This will be the Third Annual Rick Navarro Memorial Race (aka, “The Pirate Cup”) on our Halibut Rocks Course at 1 p.m. Any size boat may participate and all participating boats and skippers must be current with their SIYC dues. There will be a race results party that evening in Minturn.”

Happy birthday to AnnMarie Maguire, Katelynn LeMoine, Josephine Reagan Walker, Sheena Greenlaw, Donna Beals, Tabor Walker Staples, Lindsay Carlson, Leona M. Buswell, Gary Turner, Oakley Lee May, Norene Bishop, Zeke Freelove, David Lemoine and Albert Buswell. Anniversary blessings to Jim and Sue Wheaton, Daniel and Rachel Johnson and Isaac Stinson and Siobhan Ryan.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.