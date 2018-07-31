Swan’s Island Open Studio Day

Every summer, Swan’s Island Artists hold an Open Studio Day; this year’s date is Friday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. Visit the following artists at their scheduled venues: Jen Pope and Dale Joyce at Dale Joyce Studio; Jessica DeFrenn and Willa Vennema at Willa Vennema Studio; Aby Milner, Vicque Maggio, and John Bryan at John Bryan Studio; Jil Lewis and Iver Lofving at Iver Lofving Studio; and Christine Dentremont, Gary Hoyle, Kathy Krafjack, AnnMarie Maguire, Bev McAloon, Hal Minis and Jill Trask at Mill Pond Health Center. Visitors from on and off the island are invited to attend. Maps are available throughout the island and also at TIMS and the bulletin board in the Town Office hallway.

After shopping at the Open Studio sites, why not indulge in a gastronomical delight? Michelle Joy tempts us with homemade treats: “On Friday, Aug. 3, there will be another pie auction for the island Bible camp fund. This is to start raising money for next year’s camps. It will take place on the first floor of Odd Fellows Hall at 6:30 p.m. We are in need of donations of pies, desserts, breads and other goodies. Please label your donations with what it is and have them there by 5:30 p.m. If you want your dish back, be sure your name is on it. Thank you so much to everyone who helped with the auction in June. It was a huge success and helped pay for 15 to 20 kids to attend Bible-based camps this summer. We want to get a jump start on raising money for next year, which is the reason for doing two auctions. Spread the word!”

The dance by DJ Caitlin Trafton follows the delicious pie and dessert affair. Only walk up one floor and the dance begins at 8:30p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. What a great way to finish out such a full day!

Gil Tierney invites us to a remembrance on Saturday, Aug. 4, for Pam Welch who was a long-time resident of Red Point Road. “Many of us were unable to attend Pam’s burial in May. We are inviting all her friends to come and share thoughts, stories and comments with us. Her niece, Marguerite Welch, her nephew, Gerard Welch, and her sister-in-law, Ellie Welch Ramsey, will be at this gathering. Come join us and drink a toast to Pam. Please RSVP to Nancy Tierney at 526-4506.”

Leah Staples requests your talented participation in the upcoming Variety Show at IOOF Hall on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Please let Leah Staples 460-3207 or Lacey Freelove 460-2443 know by Aug. 4 if you would like to perform in the show. All proceeds will benefit the Swan’s Island Recreation Program.

Happy Birthday to Clay Savage, Jodie Lee Mauger, Christopher Carlson, Theodore A. Turner, Linda Camber, Brandon Richard Davis, Sam Dy, and Laura Madison Rose. Anniversary Blessings to Chris and Emmie Sawyer, Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel, and Ed and Jaime Rose.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.