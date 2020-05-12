Swan’s Island: Online baby shower 

Jackson Laws announces his availability for summer lawn work: “Hey everyone! With summer coming up and with free time on my hands, I’m looking for potential yard work and lawn mowing jobs. I’m up to doing pretty much anything. You can call or text me at (207) 479-5935, or private message me on Facebook.” Jackson has recently impressed many islanders with his stone walkway leading to Fine Sand Beach. Jackson is a perfect solution for lawn maintenance for those summer residents who are not returning this year!

Jodie Lee Mauger announces an online baby shower for Katelynn and James LeMoine: “Hello everyone! I hope everyone is well in these difficult times. Sadly, due to COVID-19, we will not be able to throw Katelynn and James a traditional baby shower to welcome their little bundle, Bresdin, who is due June 25. Instead, we will hold an online baby shower; we want mom and dad to experience a baby shower, but in a safe way. Please join our baby shower group at

We will hold an online game in this group once a week until June 6. We ask that you ship gifts you purchase for the couple or you may arrange a pick up date with me by calling or texting at (207) 479-5273. Let’s help make sure mom and dad are 100 percent prepared for Bresdin’s arrival. The link to their online registry is babylist.com and their shipping address is 13 Staples Ridge Road, Swan’s Island, Maine 04685.

Kathleen LeMoine informs us about free Tai Chi classes in all levels offered to the public. These classes are sponsored by Healthy Acadia and they are a great way to stay flexible, get strong and reduce stress. Donations are welcome. The Tai Chi for Health classes are available via Zoom. The current schedule includes Intermediate Tai Chi for Health, Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention,

Tai Chi for Energy, Tai Chi for Osteoporosis, and Tai Chi for Diabetes. Register for any or all of these courses at https://forms.gle/T3kKTSP3KmbfPz5r7. Once your registration is complete, you will receive login information for your course(s) via the email address you provided. For more information or to register by phone, contact Nina Zeldin at (207)479-1206 or [email protected]

Happy birthday to Lacey Kay Freelove, Ben Doliber and Nancy Carter. Anniversary blessings to John and Jill Trask, Gary and Jeanne Hoyle, and Lester and Nevora Stanley.

