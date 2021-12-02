Swan’s Island: Online auction raises money for class trip 

Michelle Whitman shares fundraising information with us: “The eighth graders would like to invite you to the eighth-grade online auction. The auction will go live Friday, Dec. 3, at noon and end at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. We hope you will have fun bidding for crafts, art and other treasures donated by our talented and generous community. Our class trip is only made possible by the generosity of members of our community and local businesses. The auction link is www.32auctions.com/swans.2022.”

The eighth-grade spaghetti dinner fundraiser – serving Gary Rainford‘s famous spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert – will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9. This take-out dinner may be ordered and picked up at the Swan’s Island school from 5-6:30 p.m. (or until the pot is empty). Donations for this delicious meal are gratefully accepted and I encourage generosity in support of our kids.

Many islanders are noting an increase in the number of postings or notices for cats that have run away or of people seeing cats in random places on the island. Katelynn LeMoine reminds us that she is still doing the Stray Cat Program and she encourages all cat owners to have their cats spayed or neutered. She explains: “I have rehomed close to 100 kittens, fixed roughly 36 adult cats and rehomed some of them. For a small island like we are, that is a lot of cats and kittens. The program is a catch-fix-and-release one. For friendly adult cats, I rehome them. For kittens, I work with them and rehome them as well. I do my best to give all the cats/kittens a home, but some are just too wild. Thank you everyone for supporting my program! I try to help out our island and animals as much as I can. I truly couldn’t have done it without the support and donations – it means a lot to me.” We thank Katelynn for all her generous and hard work with this program and ask cat owners to support her work by getting their feline friends fixed.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Richard L. Pelkey Sr. who passed away on Nov 22. We especially hold his wife Bernita in our prayers for peace and comfort. Graveside services with military honors were held on Nov. 24 at the Clark Hill Cemetery in Stetson. To sign an online guest book and leave written condolences, please visit www.philipbrownfuneralhome.com.

