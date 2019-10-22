Swan’s Island: No gas cans on the ferry

Fran Chetwynd has incredibly exciting news: “It’s done — the light tower railing is completed! The last bolt on the tower railing went on October 10. That completes our light tower project for 2019. Thanks to everyone for support and encouragement throughout this long project at the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station.”

It’s that spooky time of year and Chelsea Riedel invites us to bring out our little ghosts and goblins to the P.I.K. annual Halloween party at I.O.O.F. Hall on Friday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m.

This event is for children from babies to 8th grade, and they have special goody bags for the babies/toddlers. Chelsea describes: “There will be ghoulish treats, pumpkin decorating, a poster contest, spooktacular games and a goody bag to take home with some howling good prizes. Come dressed up in your favorite costume and enjoy a family fun time!”

Apple cider and popcorn for the event are already organized. “We would love to be able to offer some other treats,” Chelsea said. “If you can bring a treat, please message me, Billie-Jo Riedel, or Heidi Martin. Thank you in advance.”

Port Captain Daniel McNichol of the Maine State Ferry Service informs us: “Effective immediately, the Maine State Ferry Service must prohibit the transportation of personal sized amounts of propane and gasoline. The permit issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s division of Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has expired. Renewal of the permit can take approximately 90 to 120 days. The MSFS regrets any inconvenience that this may cause.”

Emmie McKay Sawyer encourages us to share the joy: “We are participating in Operation Christmas Child again this year. What a blessing for these children! Thankful for this ministry. Please let us know if you’d like to send a box as well; we have the supplies at the Church of God. They are gathering them to ship by the third week in November. Gifts given through Operation Christmas Child extend God’s loving invitation to children around the world. To learn more on how to pack a shoebox gift today, check out sampur.se/how_to_pack.”

Happy Birthday to Jeffrey L. Ellison, Eric Scott Staples, Janice Staples, Joe Boisvert, Bob Dumas, Benjamin Moses Smith, Garrett LeMoine and the love of my life, Karl Haller.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.