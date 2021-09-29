Swan’s Island: No appointments necessary for flu shot clinic Oct. 28 

Congratulations to Caleb and Rachael MacDonald upon their recent nuptials. We welcome Rachael to our community and are especially pleased that she is our new third to fifth grade teacher. We wish you many years of marital bliss, Caleb and Rachael.

Although the lighthouse is closed for the season, Fran Chetwynd describes a recent special event that some volunteers put on at the site: “At noon, Kim Colbeth and some folks from the Lighthouse Committee were waiting for a school bus from the mainland with a crew of 30-plus sixth, seventh and eighth graders visiting Swan’s island with their teacher Mrs. Robinson (we are proud to have known her a few years ago as Swan’s Islander Agnes Stanley). The students were treated to the story of Swan’s Island relayed by Keith Harriton, then it was off to explore the Hockamock Head trails to Burying Point Beach and Long Point Beach. The tower was off limits (masonry work in progress), so a virtual visit by way of a video of the tower restoration had to suffice. Two hours passed quickly, and we waved goodbye to the school bus, hoping that maybe there will be another visit next year. How about it, Mrs. Robinson?”

Gwen May informs us that “in mid-October, the 2022 dog tags will be available, so this is a good time to get your dog’s rabies shot current if they aren’t already. If you don’t know when the rabies shot expired, I have that information if you licensed your pet with me.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Etta Clara Morrison, who passed away at home in New Harbor on Friday, Sept.17. Etta was born on Swan’s Island and contributed greatly to the island community for many years. She did not wish to have a funeral service and, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Bristol First Responders, 104 Southside Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Donna Wiegle informs us about an upcoming flu shot clinic: “Mount Desert Island Hospital staff will come to the island on Thursday, Oct. 28, to provide regular seasonal flu shots for our community. An appointment is not necessary, so you can just stop by at the Mill Pond Health Center between noon and 2 p.m. for your vaccine. Face masks and social distancing are required. Medicare and MaineCare are accepted with no payment required; other private insurance will be charged $40 and you can get reimbursed from your insurance company. If you have no insurance, the cost is $40 cash or a check made out to MDI Hospital. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me at (207)526-4101 or [email protected].

Happy birthday to Kevin Threadgold, Jennifer LeMoine Turner, Carolyn Martin, Brianna Ashley Davis, Scott Carlson, Teresa Marie Buswell, Lester Logan Stanley, Karen Griffin, Sharon Stone and Julie MacDonald. Wedding blessings to Caleb and Rachael MacDonald. Anniversary blessings to Kevin and Debbie Staples.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.