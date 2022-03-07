Swan’s Island: Next vet clinic scheduled for April 2

We thank Katelynn LeMoine for making cards with the Swan’s Island Vet Clinic spring 2022 schedule; you may find these handy reference guides at the post office and ferry terminal. All clinics are at Dr. Rick DuBois’ house in Minturn; this is the second house on your right past the Mill Pond Health Clinic. Dr. DuBois comes with all normal clinic supplies, including shots, flea/tick meds, ear wash/meds, antibiotics, ointments, heart worm prevention, joints meds and more. No appointment is needed and service is “first come, first served.” Please wear a mask and limit one person/family in the clinic at a time. If you have any special things that need to be brought for your pet, please call the Dexter Veterinary Clinic at (207) 924-3462. All vet clinics run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and upcoming dates of service are on the following Saturdays: April 2, May 7 and June 4.

Congratulations to one of our ferry engineers, James “PeeWee” Bubar, upon his recent nuptials with Betty Eaton. They were married on Feb. 22 (2-2-22), and we wish them continued happiness in their life together.

Jeffrey Ellison announces that the Swan’s Island Republicans will hold its biennial municipal caucus on Saturday, March 12, at the town office on Harbor Road. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Iver Lofving informs us that Ruth Moore‘s Spoonhandle is the book to be discussed at Sally Lofving’s celebration of life this summer. He says the group will discuss the first part in early April. A movie from 1948 named “Deep Waters” featuring Cesar Romero is based on this book and can be viewed on YouTube. He also assures us that there is no need to read the book in order to participate in Sally Lofving’s celebration of life.

Happy birthday to Angie LeMoine, Isabella Grace LeMoine, Christal Anne LeMoine, Michelle Joy, Kevin Staples, Colleen Turner, Rebekah Treadwell-Qu, Wendy Joyce and Donna Wiegle.

