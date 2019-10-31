Swan’s Island; Newest islander born

Joy is all over the island! Congratulations to Seth and Michelle Joy upon the arrival of the latest Joy, Gideon Seth Joy, who was born on Tuesday, Oct. 22. He weighed in at 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches of blessing.

Donna Wiegle prepares us for the upcoming flu season: “Flu Shot Clinic is coming to the Mill Pond Health Center on Thursday, Nov. 7. We will start at noon and give flu shots until 2 p.m., so the nurse can go back on the 3 p.m. ferry that day. Please bring your Medicare or MaineCare card with you and you will not be charged. If you have other insurance, you will need to pay at the time of your flu shot and you will receive an invoice you can submit to your insurance company for reimbursement. This is an adult only flu shot clinic and no children’s shots will be available. They will be bringing the regular and the high-dose flu vaccines.”

Serena Walker invites us to a sharing event: “Please join us at the Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m., as we let our lights shine. We will celebrate the life and example of sharing given to us by Saint Martin with a lantern walk and dinner at the church annex. All are welcome to join us for the story, song and soup!”

Serena also invites us to join with other women at the Baptist Church for Women’s Prayer Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

Jane Orcutt Savage sends us a Ferry Terminal Reminder: “As we are still having to process credit cards online and may be for up to the next four weeks, please consider coming in a little earlier than usual so we can run the cards through and get everyone on the boat in time. Also, as this service is online, keep in mind if the internet is down, we will not be able to process any credit cards. Please plan accordingly. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Happy birthday to Gideon Seth Joy, Kathleen LeMoine, Rose McIntire, Carroll G. Staples, Erik Greenlaw and Josh Applin. Anniversary blessings to Lawrence and Lisa Stanley and Tom and Lotti Uber.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.