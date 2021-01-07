Swan’s Island: New Year wishes from our town selectmen 

Our selectmen (Myron “Sonny” Sprague Jr., Gary Turner and Jason Joyce) wrap up the year with a spirit-boosting letter to the Swan’s Island Community (dated Dec. 24, 2020): “As this year comes to an end, we want to take this moment and thank all of you for your diligence and patience that you have shown throughout this very difficult year.

As of this date, we have had no cases of COVID-19. We continue to monitor the statistics across the country and are grateful that we have not added to these numbers. We ask all residents to continue to be vigilant until Covid ends.

2020 has been a year like no other. The island had to cancel much-loved activities from the Summer Variety Show and Fire Department Lobster Fundraiser to the Sunday breakfasts at the Hall. Our library had to close, resulting in no summer programs for our ‘kids.’ The loss of social connections has been hard on all of us. We all have made great sacrifices.

Staying 6-feet apart, quarantining when required and wearing a mask were requested and we continue to ask for this compliance into 2021. With the vaccine, we have hopes that this pandemic will be ending and we will resume our lives and see smiles, shake hands and hug. Blessings to all and wishes for a healthy New Year.“

Darrell Kent shares with us about his mother: “I would appreciate it if you could keep my mother, Gayle, in your prayers. She is now a resident at Eastside Rehab in Bangor. If anyone would like to send her a note or card her address is: Gayle Kent, Room 103, Eastside Rehab and Living Center, 516 Mt. Hope Avenue, Bangor, ME 04401. The decision for her to go to a facility was a difficult one to make, for all of us. I have not seen her since September, which has been hard for me as well. Keep us all in your prayers.”

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Wayne LeMoine who passed away on Friday, Jan. 1. Next week’s column will have more on this remarkable member of our community.

Happy birthday to Holly Brianne Kitchen, Samuel J.D. Joy, Grant Joyce, Beulah Tamulonis, Gary V. Tapley, Maili Bailey, Melanie Carlson, Dori Ann LeMoine, Reece Joshua Sawyer and Joshua Joyce. Anniversary blessings to Josh and Sarah Joyce.

