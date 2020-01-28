Swan’s Island: New Lighthouse leadership

Karen Preston Griffin announces a Town of Swan’s Island Public Meeting: “This serves as a notice for a Public Informational Meeting requested by the Municipal Advisory Committee (MAC) about consideration of a change in municipal government from a three to a five-member Board of Selectmen. This informational meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Swan’s Island Library.”

Fran Chetwynd toasts our Lighthouse leadership, both past and present: “A new year, a new leader. Since 2004, the Swan’s Island Lighthouse Committee has been chaired by Professor John Bryan, of Swan’s Island and Columbia, S.C., a distinguished Professor of Art and Architectural History at the University of South Carolina (now retired). Through 15 years of professional, effective, low-key leadership, John has held together a group of dedicated volunteers who have worked together to transform the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station and its surroundings at Hockamock Head. Under John’s leadership, the Light Station restoration project has been held to high standards, leading to an award for excellence in historic preservation from the American Lighthouse Foundation. At the same time, community use and appreciation of the buildings and the trails has grown steadily. Since 2008, John has also chaired the Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL), an associated non-profit corporation that has raised substantial sums to assist the Town’s lighthouse restoration project. Thank you, John, for your 15 years of inspired leadership of both groups. Roberta Joyce would have been proud!

“In 2019, John passed leadership to Keith Harriton, a Swan’s Island resident well known as “LJ’s lawyer” and for his efforts to save Hopkins Freight when the island supply delivery service was threatened with termination. Keith is a distinguished attorney still active as a senior partner in his New York law firm, a member of the Swan’s Island Comprehensive Planning Committee and Broadband Committee, and a history buff. We welcome Keith and thank him for taking on the challenge of leading the Lighthouse Committee and FOSIL and moving this grand achievement forward.

“Lighthouse Committee volunteers raised Old Glory in 2009, for the first time in many years, in front of the Keeper’s house which was in sad disrepair. A decade later, in June 2019, some of the same volunteers raised the flag in front of the restored Keeper’s house. In September 2019, Committee members gathered as John Bryan lowered the flag, marking the end of the season and the end of a leadership era. The flag was carefully folded and handed over to Keith for safekeeping until summer 2020 — a fitting tribute to a remarkable accomplishment and a transition in leadership.

“The Lighthouse Committee and FOSIL are hugely grateful to John for 15 years of inspired leadership, and to Keith for taking John’s place. As always, we are also grateful to all our volunteers, supporters and donors, but especially to these two lighthouse leaders!”

Happy birthday to Eric Alen Carlson, Fiona Abigail Robinson, Phoebe Adelle Robinson, Steven Gardner, Teressa Rozenski, Zuzannah LeMoine, Erika Rhile, Shepard Kaelan Walker, Howard Dentremont and Steven Davis. Anniversary blessings to Galen and Jennifer Turner and Jim and Sharon Stone.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.