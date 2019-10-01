Swan’s Island: New ferry rates in effect

Karen Preston Griffin reports a change in hours for the solid waste facility: “The Solid Waste Facility will change to winter hours, beginning Oct. 16. The new hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.”

The new rates for ferry tickets were effective Oct. 1. Any $30 vehicle ticket/$11 adult passenger ticket/$5.50 child ticket will be good through Sept. 30, 2020. Any reservations made 30 days out (by Sept. 30) won’t need any additional purchase to use. Birth to age 5 is a (free) child ticket and age 6-17 is a minor ticket; age 18 and over is an adult ticket. The Commuter Pass is back. Happy riding, folks.”

Looks like the highly anticipated Odd Fellows’ breakfast in October has been changed from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13. It still runs from 7-9 a.m. Help sustain those wonderful summer memories!

We send our prayers and healing thoughts to Gary Hoyle who recently underwent heart surgery. All reports of him getting on his feet again are great at this time and we know his recovery will be speedy, especially with Jeanne by his side.

David LeMoine shares with us: “After a conversation I had the other day with someone on the island, I feel I should let people know Harlan Lunt is living at Winslow Gardens, 40 Irving Avenue, East Providence, R.I. 02914. I’m sure he would appreciate any cards and/or letters sent to him. His birthday was Sept. 17.”

Crystal DaGraca requests instructors for Adult Education classes: “Are you interested in offering an Adult Education course/class? We currently do not have any offerings scheduled for the 2019-2020 year. In the past, we have had offerings for basketball, volleyball, writing, workout sessions and other courses. If you have attended any of these classes/courses and would like to see them return, please sign up to offer them or speak with previous instructors about offering them again. Remember that you can offer classes a few times throughout the year, monthly, weekly, or multiple times a week. As long as there is interest and attendance is good, we can continue to support multiple programs. If you have any questions, please call me at 812-8939 or email me at cdagraca@mdirss.org.”

Happy birthday to Karen Griffin, Brianna Davis Arseneau, Lester Logan Stanley, Julie MacDonald, Sharon Stone, Gary Farley, Lawrence Smith, Shaun Gilbert LeMoine, Carrie Joyce, Rachel E. Johnson, Denise Boisvert, Charlotte Joyce Riedel and Norman K. Burns. Anniversary blessings to Kevin and Debbie Staples, Jerry and Monica Cease and Sam and Abigail Dy.

