Swan’s Island: New doctor to see patients at Mill Pond Health Center  

Donna Wiegle introduces a new doctor for us: “Gabriel Plourde, M.D., will be joining the rotation of medical providers at the Mill Pond Health Center. Dr. Plourde will be on the island on Wednesday, May 19, for his first time seeing patients. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call his office in Bar Harbor at 288-5119 and let them know you want to see Dr. Plourde on Swan’s Island on May 19. You can also call the Mill Pond Health Center on May 19 if you have an acute medical issue; if there are any openings in Dr. Plourde’s schedule, we will do our best to fit you in that day.

Dr. Plourde specializes in family medicine. His medical interests and expertise include providing both outpatient and inpatient family medicine, public health, chronic disease management and the treatment of substance use disorders. Two years ago, Dr. Plourde joined Cadillac Family Practice and Mount Desert Island Hospital to pursue his interest in practicing rural medicine in both clinic and hospital settings. Outside of work, he enjoys cooking, hiking, woodcarving and soccer.“

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Donald Arthur Junkins who passed away on Thursday, April 15, in Irvine, Calif. He spent many years in his vacation home on Swan’s Island and his celebrated poetry has often included the people and places of our island.

Karen Preston Griffin provides us with an update on Swan’s Island COVID-19 policy: “Some State of Maine policies have changed and, as of May 4, Swan’s Island policy has been updated to reflect these changes. Interstate Travel: As of May 1, Maine no longer requires proof of a negative test or quarantine for travelers to the state. International Travelers: In line with U.S. CDC guidelines, all people who arrive in Maine within seven days of entering the U.S. must quarantine for seven days from arrival in the U.S. AND get a COVID-19 molecular or antigen test three to five days after arrival in the U.S. Even if the COVID-19 test is negative, individuals must complete the seven-day quarantine after travel. If the test is positive, individuals must isolate. Individuals arriving from international travel who do not get a COVID-19 test should quarantine for 10 days after arrival in the U.S. Individuals who arrive in Maine more than seven days after arrival in the U.S. should follow guidelines for domestic travelers arriving in Maine from non-exempt states. Face Coverings: Maine no longer requires wearing face coverings in outdoor settings. Maine does mandate wearing a cloth face covering (PDF) in public settings. Owners and operators of all indoor public settings in Maine must post signs notifying entrants of the requirement to wear a cloth face covering and may deny service or entry for noncompliance. For further information and to stay updated, please go to https://www.maine.gov/covid19.” We welcome back our summer residents and visitors and remind you to wear a face covering in the ferry cabins and terminals as well as other indoor public spaces.

Happy birthday to Lacey Kay Freelove, Nancy Carter and Ben Doliber. Anniversary blessings to Lester and Nevora Stanley, John and Jill Trask and Gary and Jeanne Hoyle.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.