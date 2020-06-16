Swan’s Island: New arrival steals hearts 

Congratulations to parents Katelynn and James LeMoine upon the arrival of their bundle of joy. Weighing 5 pounds, 7.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Bresdin Richard LeMoine was born on Sunday, June 7. Katelynn said, “Our little peanut has already stolen our hearts” and I’m certain that other family members feel the same way.

Douglas Cornman invites Maine island writers and artists of all ages and kinds to contribute your work to the Island Reader Volume 15, Summer 2021, “Sustaining Islands” issue. The submission deadline is Dec. 31. For complete details, visit www.islandreader.com.

Healthy Acadia is providing virtual training opportunities for our teenaged islanders. “We are so excited to be partnering with Camp Beech Cliff to offer ‘Filling Your Leadership Toolbox’ (June 29–July 3). This is an amazing opportunity for teens ages 13-18 to gain valuable leadership skills and earn a $100 stipend! Register by June 24 at campbeechcliff.org/leadership-toolbox.”

Donna Wiegle reminds us, “Please note that the Mill Pond Health Center on Swan’s Island does NOT offer COVID-19 testing. If you would like to obtain a test as an alternative to self-quarantining for 14 days, please obtain that test within 72 hours of arriving on the island and bring proof of a negative test with you.” We look forward to seeing familiar and new faces during this next phase in our state’s reopening.

For those newly arrived or coming soon to our island, please note that there are some new dump policies in place and a phone call to Town Hall should clarify them for you. Until Oct. 15, the dump hours are Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3-6 p.m.; Saturday (July and August) noon to 3 p.m.

Happy birthday to Bresdin Richard LeMoine, Serena Staples Walker, Gloria Mae Green, Agnes Robinson, Jill Andreas Philbrook, Fionn Moynihan Stinson, Spencer Paul Rose, Ed Schwabe, Mason Scott Staples and Jeanne Hoyle. Anniversary blessings to Robert and Barbara Gardner, Virginia and Jacques Cesbron, and Jake and June Rabatin.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.