Swan’s Island; Movies, Night Rec and more!

A very special Happy Birthday to Earl Lowell who turns 102 today!

We send him healing thoughts on this monumental day and look forward to his return to the island from his MDI Hospital stay.

Congratulations to Garrett LeMoine and Jennifer Sytsma who were married on Saturday, June 22. The weather — replete with sun, thunderstorms, hail, and a partial rainbow — provided an exciting backdrop to the joyful nuptials. We wish them many years of happiness in their marriage.

Jeanne Hoyle announces: “On Saturdays from June 29 until July 27, Story Time for children (birth to 5 years old) is held at the Swan’s Island Library from 9-9:30a.m. A parent or responsible adult must stay with the child. Older siblings can come, but they need to stay with the group.”

Jeanne also invites us to the Friday Night at the Movies series, held at the Swan’s Island Library from 7-9 p.m.: “Join us for a movie this summer. The theme this year is ‘books made into movies.’ Thank you to Maili Bailey and Iver Lofving for bringing these movies to us.”

There are flyers available at the library with a complete list of scheduled movies and a brief description of each movie. The movies are: June 28 “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” July 5 “The Help,” July 12 “Jungle Book,” July 19 “Life of Pi,” July 26 “Lion,” Aug. 2 “Man Without a Face,” Aug. 9 “M.A.S.H.,” Aug. 16 “The Princess Bride” and Aug. 23 “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Dori LeMoine conveys what many young folks have been waiting to hear: “Night Rec has started for the summer and will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6-8 p.m at the rec center. It is open to ages 13 through 18 for $1 admission each night. Come play pool, ping pong, basketball, and more! Bring some extra change to buy snacks and drinks.”

Don’t forget that there is another delicious Sunday breakfast at I.O.O.F. Hall this Sunday, June 30, from 7-9 a.m.

Margot Crawshaw updates us on the popular Weekly Craft Fair and Flea Market held on the lawn of the Methodist Church: “The first sale will be on Friday, June 28, and then weekly on Thursdays until Labor Day. For anyone who has not participated in prior years, the event is held at the Methodist church from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. It is open to anyone with something to sell — crafters, jewelry makers, needle workers, etc. Also, flea market items are always fun!

“You need to bring your own table and set up and there is a nominal donation to the church for letting us use their property. It’s a fun way to spend a few hours and earn some spending money. If you’d like to join us, please let me know your thoughts; if you have any questions, e-mail me at gpc44b1@aol.com or call at 526-4242.”

Happy birthday to Myron “Sonny” Sprague Jr., Kimberly Haller, Siobhan Ryan, Julia Rose Davis, Earl Lowell and Liam David Lane. Happy belated birthday to Mason Scott Staples. Anniversary blessings to Tim and Suzy Treadwell and Kenny and Angie LeMoine. Wedding blessings to Garrett LeMoine and Jennifer Sytsma.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.