Swan’s Island: Meals needed for recuperating islander

Tammy Tripler alerts us to changes with Story Time and the Kid’s Program: “Don’t forget! Story Time has moved to 1:30-2 p.m. on Saturdays in the Swan’s Island Library; similarly, the Kid’s program (Grades 5-8) has changed to 2-3 p.m. on Saturdays. These fun programs next meet on Feb. 15.”

Serena Walker requests meals: “We are organizing meals for when Nancy Carter is released from the hospital. If you are able to help with this, please contact me or send me a message. We want to make sure she has meals for two weeks while she is recuperating and we have a few days more left open for meals.”

Karl and I had a good visit with Bud Martin (both father and son) at the hospital the other day. Please continue to hold him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Swan’s Island Broadband welcomes all Islanders to an informational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., in the library. Topics of discussion include: milestones and current status, operating models and budgetary costs, project timeline, status of negotiations with TDS, funding sources and grant opportunities, upcoming broadband project survey and next steps for SIB.

The Mount Desert Island High School Swimming and Diving team are the PVC champions after their win this past weekend and Emmie Sawyer eagerly congratulates two of our island high school students: “Amazing teamwork from Swan’s Island’s Sage Dentremont and Mei Mei White. You girls have worked so hard and it shows. With David Blaney as the new head coach this season, what an accomplishment together!”

Serena Walker invites us to Ice Cream Social and Game Night at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Sounds like a deliciously fun evening of fellowship!

Quote for Valentine’s Day: “If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?” -Lily Tomlin.

Happy birthday to Christine Dentremont, Tammy Stockbridge Gott, Lawrence Stanley, Jackson Laws, Jacques Angelo Cesbron, Bud Martin III, Lucia Tola Dy, Billy French and Anna Belle Joy Ward. Anniversary blessings to Gary and Laurie Farley, Leona Buswell and Betsy Matheson, Katie Banks and Matt Wilson and Carroll and Lindsay Staples.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.