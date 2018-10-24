Swan’s Island: Many options for Halloween fun

It’s time for the Swan’s Island P.I.K. Halloween Party. Karen Ann Martin excites us with details of this party: “The party starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, at the Swan’s Island Odd Fellow’s Hall. There will be piñatas, games, activities, a poster contest, a costume contest, snacks, drinks, and prizes for kids to enjoy.”

Lindsay Lee Staples suggests continuing the fun evening: “The Swan’s Island Annual Haunted House (not P.I.K.) opens at 6:30 p.m. the same evening as the party and in the same location. The haunted house will be a spooky fright to all who dare to enter! Are you brave enough? Come join us for a night of Halloween fun.”

Joanna Marie May invites us to yet another Halloween celebration: “The 5th Annual Halloween party is at our house on 56 Stockbridge Hill Road on Saturday, Oct. 27, from noon-3 p.m. I hope to see everyone there. Kids and adults are welcome. Costumes are OK but not a requirement.”

Our Deputy Sheriff Rob Morang offers a free service: “To anyone that has unwanted medication, I will dispose of it. If you have any, please contact me and I will get it disposed of. There is also a box that it can be disposed of at the Southwest Harbor Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. There are no questions asked upon properly disposing of the medications.”

Jennifer Helman announces an annual benefit fundraiser: “On Sunday, Nov. 11, from 1-5 p.m., in the field behind Sonny Sprague’s house, we will have the annual Turkey Shoot that benefits the fund to send 8th graders on their trip to Washington, D.C. More details to come, but, in the meantime, save the date!”

Crystal Nelson DaGraca reminds us: “If you shop at Hannaford in Ellsworth, please drop your Hannaford Helps Schools coupons in the Swan’s Island School Box. This will help us earn money for our school. Thank you. For a list of food items that help you earn, check out the list of participating products when you visit the Hannaford website.”

Happy Birthday to Bob Dumas, Eric Scott Staples, Benjamin Moses Smith, Vanessa May, Rachel Solotaroff, Garrett LeMoine, Paul Crawshaw, Kathleen LeMoine, Janice Staples, and the love of my life, Karl Haller. Anniversary Blessings to Robbie and Alyssa Cook and Tom and Lotti Uber.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.