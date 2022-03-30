Swan’s Island: MaineDOT provides ferry ramp work update  

Theresa Munch provides us with a letter from Mark Higgins, manager of the Maine State Ferry Service, regarding the repair of the Swan’s Island ferry ramp: “Johnson and Jordan are awaiting the delivery of supplies to repair the Swan’s Island transfer bridge. They will need to go out and trace some wires to prepare, so they will work with the captains directly as there may be a minor impact on service, from my understanding, a few minutes here or there. When they get the material, we will need a work window to get the new wires in for most of the day. I just wanted to keep everyone in the loop. We have been working on this for a while, and this is the sixth contractor that has looked at the transfer bridge and is committed to doing the work.” As some of our summer residents are already returning to the island, I urge them to call one of the terminals as they travel here to obtain updates on any schedule changes.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marion Stinson who passed away on Sunday, March 13, at the Maine Veterans Home of Bangor. Marion and I shared a love of music, especially for the piano. Despite our very different playing styles and training, we spent many enjoyable hours performing for the school concerts and graduations, Christmas Gatherings, fundraisers and other events. How fitting it was that, at her passing, she was 88 – the number of keys on a piano! Marion was full of spirit and love and will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held at noon, Saturday, April 2, at Grindle Hill Cemetery, Swan’s Island. The family asks those who wish to bring a white rock or sea glass from the beach to place at the end of the service in honor of Marion. Arrangements are by Mays Funeral Home, Calais and Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaysFuneralHome.com.

Donna Wiegle informs us about COVID-19 test availability: “Free COVID-19 tests for home use available at TIMS, the island store. Please be sure to store and use tests at room temperature. Rapid results in 10 minutes. Expiration date for tests is February 2023. Limited supply. Ask sales associate for your free kit.” Sonya Francis further suggests to follow up with a PCR test “if you have symptoms and test negative or no symptoms and test positive.”

When deciding whether to wear a mask, Terry Staples implores us to consider space size and our aging population when stopping by the food pantry: “With the lowering mandates on masking, we are no longer requiring masks, but as we have such a small space it is recommended that you wear one. With an aging population and a lot of compromised people who might get seriously ill or die if COVID hits us, please consider wearing a mask for the few minutes you are in the pantry. Thank you!”

Happy birthday to Andree DuBois, June Rabatin, Jessica DeFrenn, Jenny M. Turner, Zachary Harvey and Josiah Adam Joy.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.