Swan’s Island; Lowell remembered

We extend our condolences to the many people who loved Earl Lowell. Earl was born on June 27, 1917, and died on June 27, 2019.

He and I shared June 27 as our birthday and the past couple of years he gleefully joked that I didn’t stand a chance of recognition on my birthday since I shared it with a 100-plus-year-old! Gwen May reflects, “Earl was a man of many talents but, as we knew him on the island, he loved his friends, his flowers, and his garden. So many of us enjoyed the fruits of his labor. He will be missed.” Molly Gartrell Earle shares, “I went to sleep thinking about Earl, and woke up thinking of him, too. I hope there’s a glorious sunset over Mackerel Cove in his honor tonight!” Rest in peace, Earl.

Meri and Gary Rainford inspire coffee dreams: “Coffee Love will open soon. We are aiming for July 4. Meri has worked with a designer in Ellsworth and her logos will be on the trailer. Most of our equipment is installed — still waiting for a couple of items.

“Coffee Love is licensed with the State of Maine as an eating establishment, and we are insured. We worked out an agreement with DOT to dedicate a parking spot for this activity and it will be roped off. Sorry to take away the already limited parking at the ferry, but we hope our fresh island-roasted coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, and yummy treats will make up for it. I am working on the menu board and will post it when it’s finished. Coffee Love will see you soon.”

Jeanne Hoyle informs us that on Tuesday, July 9, from 7-8 p.m. at the Swan’s Island library, Gary Rainford will open the library’s summer programming with his always popular reading. He will be joined by Weslea Sidon, a poet and musician who lives in Seal Cove on Mount Desert Island.

Fran Chetwynd shares lighthouse construction news with us: “Look closely and you’ll see an extra layer of scaffolding around the lantern at the top of the lighthouse tower. The reason: sometime this week, the round metal ball ventilation on the very top of the tower will come off and travel to Rockland Steel for repairs — it has a split down one side, probably the result of a lightning strike. It looks like a soccer ball, but it actually weighs two or three hundred pounds, so taking it down is a major undertaking. Stay tuned!”

Emmie McKay Sawyer updates us on a successful pie auction that was held to raise funds for children to attend church camps: “Thank you all who were able to donate goods toward this auction, and to those who bid and sometimes even won. There was stiff competition on some of those pies! Altogether, you raised $1,502. So far, our island children have requested to attend Baptist Youth Camp, Church of God Youth Camp or Lakeside Advent Christian Youth Camp. We are so glad they have this opportunity. For those who could not make it to this auction, we may have another Pie Auction in August.”

Steve Dock announces that Quaker worship has begun at 10 a.m. on Sundays at the library and will go through Sept. 25. All are welcome!

Happy birthday to Alexis Sheridan, Annie Swartzwelder, Joshua B.L.Turner, Stanley David Carlson and Dot Barnes. Anniversary blessings to Maili Bailey and Iver Lofving.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me atkkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.