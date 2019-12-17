Swan’s Island: Look out for the Grinch!

Billie-Jo Riedel provides us with unique opportunities: “The P.I.K. is helping you send the Grinch in your life their very own Grinch! For $10, you can send a Grinch to a family member or a friend of your choice. A letter will accompany the Grinch explaining his arrival. The Grinch will stay on their lawn for 24 hours, after which it will be removed. Your friend can find out who Grinches them for $5. Who will you Grinch this year? Help P.I.K. raise money for future activities, events, and Island Christmas.”

You still have time — until Dec. 21 — and the contact person is Billie-Jo Riedel at 266-6840 or on Facebook.

Another P.I.K. event you will not want your kids to miss is the visit from Santa at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Swan’s Island School. He will have presents for every island child.

Cathy DeMartin Harriton shares the light: “Word’s been passed that Santa Claus picked Burnt Coat Harbor Light as the perfect place to rest on Christmas Eve. So, we’re lighting up Hockamock Head from dusk ‘til dawn. Come see your lighthouse! Many thanks to Santa’s helpers Esther Joy, Clark Howland, Charlie Wiegel, River Conte and Steve Weeman, along with Tony Baker of Lucas Tree Care. Best wishes for a joyous holiday season!”

Serena Walker invites us to a potluck and Yankee Swap: “Join us after the Swan’s Island Baptist Church service on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the church Annex for a Christmas Potluck and Yankee Gift Swap. All are welcome to celebrate the season!”

Serena also reminds us the Baptist Church will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. She says, “Let’s join together to celebrate the birth of our Lord with a candlelight service.”

Karen Preston Griffin participated in the placing of wreaths on veterans’ graves. “It was so special to participate in this event to honor veterans. Although the air was cold, hearts were warm. Memories shared of those that were honored completed a very special Christmas event. Other participants included Suzette Wheaton, Tammy Tripler, Ben Tongue, Bev McAloon, Terry Staples, Caroline Carrigan, Gary Turner, Cindy Turner, Sonny Sprague, Michelle Whitman and organizer Dexter Lee.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Timothy S. Ranquist who passed away on Friday, Dec. 6. A funeral and interment on Swan’s Island took place on Saturday, Dec. 14. Contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, Swan’s Island, Maine 04685.

Happy birthday to Belinda Doliber, Shaylin May, Mary Christine Joy, Ella Joyce, Grace Rose LeMoine, Daniel Philip Buswell and John Follis (on Christmas Day).

