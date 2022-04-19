Swan’s Island: Local poet publishes new collection

Gary Rainford recently provided me with information about his newest collection of poetry – poems, Rainford says, that “tell the stories of my mother’s dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. I never thought I’d have to take care of my mother like this, but we don’t get to cherry pick when people need us most.” You may now preorder copies of Gary’s book, “Adrift: The Love and Loss of Living with Dementia,” at www.northcountrypress.com. “Adrift” will be distributed nationally for $16.95. For those who are new to Gary’s work, go to www.garyrainford.com. Better yet, enjoy reading his two poetry collections, “Salty Liquor” and “Liner Notes” while waiting for the arrival of your “Adrift” order.

Another not-to-miss opportunity is a special collaboration between Gary and his Swan’s Island neighbor Gary Hoyle. Reserve your spot for “Ink Floating: A Collaboration of Poetry & Painting,” joining painter Gary Hoyle and poet Gary Rainford as they share a new collaborative project of five paintings and poems. Taking place on Thursday, April 29, from 7-8 p.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor, this is a free online program and registration is required. For more information, call the museum at (207)244-7555 or email [email protected]

A collaboration between Swan’s Island past and present music teachers took place on Easter Sunday at the St. Mary’s-By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Northeast Harbor. As parish organist for St. Mary’s (and past music teacher at Swan’s Island Elementary School), I had the pleasure of working with guest musician Daniel Granholm, our current music teacher at Swan’s Island School. Dan impressed everyone with his trombone and trumpet skills and his students are blessed to have such a talented role model.

Donna Wiegel informs us: “Maine Sea Coast Mission is administering the DownEast Youth Fund scholarship programs for students in grades 6-12. The fund will pay for recipients’ participation in camps, outdoor learning experiences and lessons in music, art, sports or equestrian pursuits. Additionally, the scholarship covers registration fees for enrichment activities or programs, as well as materials, equipment or supplies. To read more and access the application for this summer, check out https://seacoastmission.org/downeast/scholarships.”

Happy birthday to Kevin Brenden Walker, Betsy Matheson, Boston Kenneth LeMoine, Nathan Ward, James Edward LeMoine and Fran Chetwynd.

