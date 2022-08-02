Swan’s Island: Lobster festival affects ferry schedule, vet clinic

To accommodate passengers going to the Frenchboro Lobster festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, the ferry schedule has changed for that day, leaving Swan’s Island for Bass Harbor at 6:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m.; leaving Bass Harbor for Swan’s Island 7:30a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; leaving Bass Harbor for Frenchboro 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; leaving Frenchboro for Bass Harbor 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

Katelynn LeMoine notes that the change of ferry schedule for the Frenchboro Lobster Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, has necessitated changing the next Vet Clinic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 27. If your pet has an issue before this rescheduled clinic, contact Katelynn or Dr. Rick DuBois for help.

After the Lobster Festival, take in a dinner and variety show at the Swan’s Island Odd Fellow’s Hall. Leah Staples informs us that on Saturday, Aug. 6, the “cookoff,” which includes chili, chowder and mac & cheese, begins at 5:30 p.m., with a variety show following at 7 p.m. and desserts are for sale during the intermission. Come to eat or win. To enter in the cookoff, please contact Debbie Staples at (207) 460-0385 or Lacey Freelove at (207) 460-2443. Anyone who would like to perform in the variety show, please contact Leah Staples at (207) 460-2307. All proceeds will benefit the Swan’s Island Recreation Program.

A sesquicentennial celebration of our beautifully restored Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station is an event-filled day not to be missed! Keith Harriton gives us a taste of the exciting day: “We have planned a day of festivities on Saturday, Aug. 20, which consists of morning activities at the Light and a Garrett Lemoine homemade barbecue luncheon at Odd Fellow’s Hall, followed by a ‘Moth Hour,’ musical entertainment by Katy Blake and a cake. We will also have an amazing fireworks display over the harbor after dark.”

Fran Chetwynd describes another of the fun events for this daylong celebration: “A Sesquicentennial Time Capsule prepared by 22 students from the Swan’s Island School will be presented at the keeper’s house on the afternoon of Aug. 20. With the help of their teachers, before choosing items to put in the capsule, the students discussed the idea of a time capsule and chose a year to reopen theirs – 2042.

They discussed the kinds of items that might be good for a time capsule, especially things that are familiar today but might be curiosities 20 years from now. Will the fishing industry be the same in 2042? Will COVID-19 be a distant memory? Will there be paper newspapers? Will people use earbuds or will there be a whole new technology for listening to music?

Each student chose an item, and the items were placed in the capsule in preparation for the sesquicentennial. On Aug. 20, the teachers and perhaps some of the students will talk about the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Project, then, sealed up, the capsule will be placed in storage to be opened in 2042.

Several students put in the capsule letters to their future selves. Hopefully in 2042 they will find that their hopes and dreams from 2022 have been realized!”

Stay tuned for even more sesquicentennial events and a detailed schedule for the day in upcoming columns!

Lisa Beliveau Lindsay shares regatta results from the Swan’s Island Yacht Club and information on how you can join the fun: “The Swan’s Island Yacht Club held its first regatta of 2022 on Sunday, July 31, in Mackerel Cove with the club’s ‘Ships and Barges Course.’ It was a beautiful day to sail – one of a few days there has been some fun wind on a regatta day! Eight boats participated, including two under 20-foot boats, Monarch and Minnehaha, in addition to the six bigger boats in the race. First over the finish line was Revelever with an elapsed time of 0:55:08 for the 5.25 nautical mile course. After calculating the time allowance, which relates to the boat’s PHRF rating, the Nancy B with skipper Kent Mullikin placed first with a corrected time of 0:49:12. Revelever, with skipper John Good and 0:51:28, placed second and Dasein, with skipper Mike Butera, placed third with a corrected time of 0:55:39. It was a fun day for sailing!

The yacht club’s free youth and adult sailing lessons, Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., may be reserved on Thursday morning – spots fill quickly. The Sunday Small Boat Race Series returns to Burnt Coat Harbor on Aug. 6 and again on Aug. 20. Any boat under 20 feet may participate. Skippers must attend a pre-race meeting at noon on the day of the race. For more information, email [email protected].”

Dale Joyce reminds us that part two of the Swan’s Island Artist’s Open Studio is Friday, Aug. 5, from 1-3 p.m. Stop in at Harbor View Studio (in the Harbor), Iver Studio (in Minturn) and IOOF Hall (in Grand Central Station, as Dale amusingly but truthfully puts it) for some painting, pottery, photography, wood turning, quilting, print making, ceramics and more.

Happy birthday to Vanya Buswell, Alexis Nicole Smith, Laura Madison Rose, Brandon Richard Davis, Sam Dy, Leonard May Sr., Sophia Altha Dy, Bonnie Holmes, L.J. Hopkins, Christopher Carlson and Cammie Phalan. Anniversary blessings to Barry Wilson and Katy Blake, Gavin and Agnes Robinson, Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel, Paul and Mimi Dickson and Ed and Jaime Rose.

