Swan’s Island Lighthouse work underway

You know summer’s a-comin’ when Dexter Lee publishes the Swan’s Island Odd Fellows Sunday breakfast schedule! Mark your calendars for the 7-9 a.m. all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet that still only costs adults $9, under high school age are $5. Babes-in-arms (not armed babes!) are free.

Dates for 2019 are: May 26, June 16, June 30, July 7, July 21, August 4, August 18, and October 6.

Lucinda Lowell offers more card-making sessions: “I am coming to the island for Memorial Day and to open the house. I will bring my card materials for classes on Wednesday, May 29, at 9 a.m., and Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. (if possible; if not, then 6 p.m.). Please let me know if you are interested and which date is good for you. For this first class, the cost is still $16 for five cards. After the new book comes out, I may need to increase it some. Hope to see you soon.”

Don’t miss the Children’s Art Show on exhibit at the Swan’s Island Library until Friday, June 7. We have some remarkably talented kids on this island.

Gwen May reminds us that Dr. Rick DuBois will hold a Veterinary Clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at 249 Minturn Road. If your pet has special needs, please contact Rick at his Dexter clinic at 924-3462 beforehand.

Fran Chetwynd updates us on exciting happenings at our lighthouse: “The light tower at Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station on Swan’s Island soon will look like new! After almost 150 years, the light tower was showing its age, with cracks and fissures in the masonry and severe rust beneath the catwalk around the metal lantern room.

“The town has contracted with Tito Masonry LLC of Portland for major restoration work on the tower. This was made possible by a generous grant from the National Maritime Heritage Program (NMHP), which is administered by the National Park Service and the Maine State Historic Preservation Office. The grant was matched with funds raised by the community.

“Scaffolding went up in early May and a work crew is now on site. They will repair damaged masonry following guidelines for preservation of historic buildings. Work on the catwalk requires environmentally sensitive techniques for remediation and abatement. The work will continue for the next several weeks, culminating with painting all restored surfaces, after which the tower will again gleam as brightly as it did when commissioned in 1872.

“The Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station is located at the tip of Hockamock Head on Swan’s Island, in a 20 acre park with 1.8 miles of hiking trails. The tower, as well as the keeper’s house, is usually open to visitors during the summer season. We expect the tower will be closed for the duration of the restoration work. For current details on the progress of the restoration and for information on visiting the light station, please visit burntcoatharborlight.com. The website is maintained by Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse (FOSIL).”

Happy birthday to Ed Rose and Carl G. LeMoine. Anniversary blessings to Sammy and Amelia Joy.

