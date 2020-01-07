Swan’s Island: Lighthouse visits a hit

When planning your ferry transportation, don’t forget that the ferry schedule has just changed from the fall to the winter schedule. This means that the 12:45 p.m. ferry from Swan’s Island and the 1:30 p.m. ferry from Bass Harbor on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday have ceased to run until the summer schedule resumes. All other times are the same as the fall schedule.

Fran Chetwynd shares lighthouse news: “Christmas decorations and visitors too! FOSIL and the Lighthouse Committee got a wonderful gift from the Swan’s Island School this holiday season — a letter that reads, ‘Dear Swan’s Island Light houses, thank you for raising money and restoring the lighthouse. Thank you for being open in the summer. Thank you for giving us kids tours of the lighthouse. Thank you for keeping the lighthouse in great condition. Thankfully, Swan’s Island School.’ We love to know that a new generation of SIS students are learning about the lighthouse, its history and its place in the Swan’s Island community. Continuing the education theme — Swan’s Island Lighthouse hosted two groups of student visitors this December. Braving the chill on Hockamock Head were University of Maine students from Professor Annette Nelligan’s Teacher Education course and Mount Desert Island High School students on a field trip as part of their social studies class. The tours were managed by Keith Harriton, chair of the Lighthouse Committee. Besides visiting the lighthouse, the students had a chance to visit the Lobster and Marine Museum, the library and the Fishermen’s Co-op. With Christmas decorations and lots of visitors, it’s been an extra special December on Hockamock Head this year! Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a terrific lighthouse year in 2020!”

Karen Preston Griffin informs us: “The 2019-2020 Deer Reduction Program began on Dec. 16, 2019 and will end Feb. 29, 2020. If any resident of Swan’s Island would like to be added to the list for a deer carcass, please email the town office at swanisle@tdstelme.net or call 526-4279 to be placed on the list.”

The Kids Program at the Swan’s Island Library is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Tammy Tripler continues the universe of stories through the winter. The next session is at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Story Time at the Library is open for ages 5 and under and Tammy’s next gathering is at 9-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Happy birthday to Dori Ann LeMoine, Maili Bailey, Joshua Joyce, Gary V. Tapley, Melanie Carlson, Leslie M. Harris and Tammie Staples. Anniversary blessings to Josh and Sarah Joyce.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.