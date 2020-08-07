Swan’s Island: Life-saving tools available for free 

Donna Wiegle informs us that “Healthy Acadia is offering, free of charge, Narcan® and fentanyl test strips. For more information, contact Beth at [email protected] or complete the Google form https://forms.gle/s1CjctLr2tMrKBux5. If you follow the link to make a request, you will be required to watch a short training video on the use of Narcan®.

Healthy Acadia has both of these potentially life-saving tools on hand for individuals and organizations to carry, should they choose. I received my package in the mail after requesting it only two weeks earlier. I looked at it like I look at knowing CPR; you just might be able to save someone’s life with the right training and the right tools.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Margaret Arbuckle who passed away on Monday, July 13. Our prayers are especially with Debbie Stockbridge in her time of sorrow.

Karen Preston Griffin announces: “The 2020 Summer Residents Town Meeting will not be held this year due to COVID-19. With the restrictions for gatherings, social distancing requirements and the fear of the virus itself, it was decided by the selectmen that it is in the interest of our community to not hold this meeting. There are town reports available in the corridor. Any questions or comments, please contact the Town Office at 526-4279 or email at [email protected]”

Fran Chetwynd asks, “Do you know about the Island woman who saved the Swan’s Island Lighthouse? Come see The Historical Society exhibit ‘Islanders: Preserving the Lighthouse’ at the Keeper’s house on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us at the lighthouse.

Swan’s Island is an artists’ colony! Our Island artists’ talents are on display, thanks to an exhibit in the Keeper’s House at the Swan’s Island Light that will change throughout the season. The exhibit features a wide variety of media from painting, woodwork and ceramics, to photography, poetry and fiber arts. Some 14 artists are represented, so far. Some are native Islanders, others are seasonal visitors, and they all share a love of place!”

Happy birthday to Laura Madison Rose, Brandon Richard Davis, Leonard May Sr., Sam Dy, Cammie Phalan, LJ Hopkins, Sophia Altha Dy, Katelynn Riedel LeMoine, Sheena Greenlaw, Josephine Reagan Walker and Ann Marie Maguire. Anniversary blessings to Ed and Jaime Rose and Gavin and Agnes Robinson. If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.