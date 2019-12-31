Swan’s Island: Library staff sends thanks

Congratulations to Trevor Fowler upon his engagement to Cara Braley. We are proud of and thank Trevor for his service in the U.S. Army and we send many blessings for a long and joyful marriage with Cara.

Karl Haller wishes to thank the town for the generous gift of a Swan’s Island Fisherman’s Co-op gift certificate to members of his crew on the ferry. Community support is much appreciated and he feels proud to be a part of such a community.

Donna Wiegle informs us of some great winter social events: “The Women’s Group at the Mill Pond Health Center will start on Monday, Jan. 6. We will meet every week at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Join us for discussions on health-related topics and socialization each week. Coffee, tea and pastries will be served. Also, the Swan’s Island Winter Coffee Hour starts on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Mill Pond Health Center, meeting from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Join us for coffee, tea and baked goods on Saturday mornings from January through March. There is no charge, everyone is welcome, and it’s a fun social time!”

Jennifer Sytsma sings her gratitude: “Thank you to everyone who sang with the Swan’s Island Wassailers, laughed with us and put up with our well-intentioned bringing of holiday joy. My heart is so full.”

Jeanne Hoyle requests our input and praises library helpers: “I am starting back at the library on Thursday, Jan. 2, after my three-month sick leave during Gary’s recuperation period, and have a question for our winter library users. Megan Tripler changed the hours slightly and that is my question:

“How many of you would be using the library on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. if the library hours were changed back to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.? The current Thursday hours are 1-6 p.m. This would only be for the winter months. Please let me know either way, as I don’t mind being here starting at 10 a.m. if there is interest. Saturday hours will return to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Jan. 4.

“Also, I would like to take this time to thank everyone who helped out at the library during the last three months; it has meant so much to me. I want to publicly thank Megan Tripler for all the work she did during these months. She has kept the library up and running so wonderfully that I want the whole island community to know this.”

Happy birthday to Zoey Izabella Martin, Isaiah Matthew Sawyer, Holly Brianne Kitchen, Grant McKay Joyce, Jimmy Wheaton, Samuel J.D. Joy, Asa Joyce and Evelyn Collins.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.